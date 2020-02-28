NEW COLUMBIA — Motorists who travel on Interstate 80 westbound in White Deer Township, Union County, are advised a soil remediation project has been scheduled to take place on Monday.
A contractor will be working in the area of mile marker 202.5 between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m., weather permitting.
Motorists should expect the right lane (driving lane) to be closed while work is being completed.
Motorists are urged to slow down, drive with caution, and be alert for stopped or slow-moving vehicles.
