LEWISBURG — A Bucknell University student has tested negative for COVID-19, according to university President Dr. John Bravman.
"As we announced last week, a Bucknell student was tested for coronavirus (COVID-19) on Sunday, March 15," Bravman posted, on the Bucknell website. "The university has just learned that the test results were negative, and we are happy to share that the student is doing well."
Although the student tested negative, he said it's important to continue practicing social distancing and proper hygiene.
"We remind you of the steps to take if you suspect you may have COVID-19," Bravman wrote. "Students with permission to stay on campus who develop a fever and symptoms of respiratory illness, such as cough or difficulty breathing, should call ahead to Student Health at 570-577-1401. A staff member will ask them screening questions to determine whether testing is necessary. Do not go to Student Health. Employees experiencing these symptoms should contact their health care provider and their Bucknell supervisor. "
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.