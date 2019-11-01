The weekend ahead:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup series
Race: AAA Texas 500
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
Race distance: 500 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 8 p.m., CNBC: Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Last year: Kevin Harvick claimed the victory. Denny Hamlin won at Texas in the spring.
Last week: Martin Truex won at Martinsville.
NASCAR Xfinity Series
Race: O’Reilly Auto Parts 300
Track: Texas Motor Speedway (oval, 1.5 miles)
Location: Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas
Race distance: 300 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 5:30 p.m., CNBC; race, 8:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Last year: Cole Custer claimed the victory.
Last week: Brandon Jones scored his first-career victory, at Kansas Speedway.
Formula 1
Race: United States Grand Prix
Track: Circuit of the Americas (road course, 3.426 miles)
Location: Austin, Texas
Race distance: 56 laps
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 1:55 p.m., ESPNNews; Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., ABC.
Last year: Kimi Raikkonen claimed his final victory for Ferrari.
Last week: Point leader Lewis Hamilton won in Mexico.
