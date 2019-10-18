Have you ever waited and waited for something to come but weren’t quite ready once it arrived? I suppose that’s how I feel about October. Take now for example – the weather has finally cooled, the bugs aren’t nearly as thick and hard to deal with, and several hunting seasons are underway, with others such as the early muzzleloader deer season just about ready to start. Shouldn’t I be thrilled?
In answer to my own question, yes I am happy, but yet I’m not quite ready to let go of all of summer’s opportunities. So what do I do? Why, try to squeeze in some of both, of course.
While my main outdoor interest this time of year would be hunting and hiking when the weather is right, I still like to wet a line. Some of the very best fishing of the year can be had in October, you just have to make up your mind that some sunny afternoon you’ll be streamside instead of in a tree stand.
I especially like to fish for catfish this time of year. Oh sure, catfish are to be pursued during warm weather and at night, right? Well, some of my best catches have taken place during September, October and early November on bright sunny afternoons. Just think about it – the gnats have disappeared and the crowd of anglers has disappeared. What could be better than relaxing in the afternoon sun with a good friend, swapping a few memories and planning next week’s hunting trip? Man, that’s living good! Throw in a fresh fish dinner and how much better can it get?
What other summer activities am I slow to give up? What about the traditional family campfire? Pick an evening that’s clear and not too cold and get outside and enjoy. Not only will the warmth of an October campfire feel good, but coupled with the company of people you care about and perhaps a steaming mug of coffee or hot chocolate is to my way of thinking the perfect way to unwind and relax. Heck, if the afternoon fishing was good you might even forget about the hot dogs and marshmallows and have a fish fry or grilling instead.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.