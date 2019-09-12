Concerts
BLOOMSBURG — The Bloomsburg Fair will feature a mix of rock and country acts on the Weis Markets Grandstand this fair season.
Entertainment includes Rival Sons, Friday, Sept. 20; Amy Grant, Sunday, Sept. 22; The Oak Ridge Boys, Monday, Sept. 23; Cheap Trick, Tuesday, Sept. 24; Old Dominion with special guest Brandon Lay, Thursday, Sept. 26; Foreigner and Loverboy, Friday, Sept. 27; and Toby Keith with special guest Davisson Brothers Band, Saturday, Sept. 28.
Singers to begin rehearsals
LEWISBURG — The Buffalo Valley Singers will begin rehearsals for the 2019 Christmas concert at 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23, at St. John’s UCC, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg.
The concert will be held at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 21, and 3 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 22, at the church.
For more information, visit BuffaloValleySingers.org.
CWC to present ‘Beauty and the Beast’
MILTON — Christ Wesleyan Theatre Productions will present Disney’s “Beauty and the Beast” at 7 p.m. Nov. 7-10, with additional shows at 2 p.m. Nov. 9 and 10. The shows will be held at the church, 363 Stamm Road, Milton.
Tickets are available online at www.cwtheatre.org and at The Well Read Bookstore on the church campus.
Tickets will also be available in the foyer before each performance, unless they are sold out.
Milton Art Bank holding Fringe Festival
MILTON — The Milton Fringe Festival will be held Oct. 10-12 at the Milton Art Bank, 23 S. Front St., Milton.
Ticketed evening performances will showcase drag, burlesque and vaudeville clowning.
The first 50 tickets sold to each event will receive a reserved seat in the front rows.
Daytime events will include programming designed to encourage the exchange of diverse and thought-provoking ideas.
The event is being co-produced by Community Zone Lewisburg and sponsored by TAGG Magazine, POZ Magazine, Civil War Cider, TIME and ACLUPA.
For more information or to purchase tickets, visit www.miltonfringe.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.