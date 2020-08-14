The Family Place at Evangelical Community Hospital
LEWISBURG — Kelly Solomon, RN, has been named director of The Family Place, the obstetrics unit, at Evangelical Community Hospital.
Solomon has been an Evangelical employee since 1988. She has held a variety of positions throughout her years of service. She has served in medical/surgical, as a member of the Maternal Child team as a front-line staff nurse for more than eight years, as an ICU staff nurse for three years, as a house supervisor, and most recently as the director of Critical Care.
Solomon will continue her role as director of Critical Care Nursing and add the responsibilities of oversight for The Family Place.
Solomon earned her nursing degree at the Geisinger School of Nursing and is pursuing a Bachelor of Science in Nursing degree from Aspen University.
SH Urology Services in the Susquehanna Region
WILLIAMSPORT — David Kurz, MD, urologist, has joined SH Urology Services in the Susquehanna Region, Williamsport.
Kurz received his medical degree from Temple University School of Medicine, Philadelphia, and completed his residency in urology with Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia. He is board-certified by the American Board of Urology and is a member of the American Urological Association.
For more information about Urology Services in the Susquehanna Region, visit UPMCSusquehanna.org/urology.
Service 1st Federal Credit Union
DANVILLE — Service 1st Federal Credit Union recently welcomed Rachel Higgins and Charles Martin to their Retirement and Investment Center team.
Higgins joins the team as a financial services coordinator. She will assist in planning seminars, events and provides administrative support to the center. She earned an Associate of Arts degree from Central Carolina Community College.
Martin is an Associate financial advisor. He brings over seven years of experience as a licensed financial professional. He will be working directly with members to help them reach their retirement and investment goals. He earned a Bachelor of Arts degree from Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania and a master’s degree in business administration from Saint Francis University of Pennsylvania.
Higgins and Martin join three other Retirement and Investment Center colleagues: Gary Surak, vice president wealth management; Ed Moyer, registered representative; and Matt Gardill, registered representative.
Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced the appointment of Michael Demko as PLCB executive director, effective Aug. 8
His is replacing Charlie Mooney, who is retiring after more than 39 years of service to the PLCB.
Demko currently serves as chief operating officer of the PLCB, overseeing the day-to-day operations of the agency and directing core business functions related to finance, procurement, wholesale and retail operations, marketing and merchandising, and supply chain.
In his new role, Demko will be responsible for directing the administrative and business operations of the agency and managing the executive team. He will provide leadership, strategic planning, and recommendations for agency initiatives to the board.
Prior to his appointment as PLCB chief operating officer in December 2019, Demko served as director of finance for the PLCB.
Demko holds a Bachelor of Science degree in accounting from King’s College and an associate degree in Hotel and Restaurant Management from Luzerne County Community College. Currently, he serves as an appointed trustee for Unity College in Unity, Maine, as well as a trustee for his local church.
Demko lives in Mountaintop with his wife, Jacqueline. They have two adult daughters.
