CENTER VALLEY — In recognition of the unprecedented challenges of COVID-19, the Patriot League Council of Presidents announced the following principles, which will guide the development of a Patriot League Fall 2020 Athletics Plan that makes the health and safety of our communities its highest priority:
· Student-athletes will return to campus at the same time as other students
· Patriot League competition will begin at the end of September, with the expectation that league play will be completed prior to Thanksgiving
· Non-league competition will not begin prior to Friday, Sept. 4
· Patriot League member institutions will confirm that non-League competitors are following comparable health and safety protocols in advance of any contest; and no Patriot League teams will fly to competitions and, with rare exceptions, regular-season competition will exclude overnight travel.
Patriot League athletics directors and league staff will develop schedules to meet these criteria, which will be announced at a future date.
The Patriot League is committed to building as robust an academic and athletic experience for our student-athletes as possible this fall. We thank all members of our communities for your commitment to the experience of our student-athletes, the success of our Division I Athletics programs, and the shared principles of the Patriot League.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.