LEWISBURG — Bucknell University physics and astronomy professor Katelyn Allers has published the first measurement of atmospheric wind speed outside the solar system using a new technique. Her study, “A Measurement of the Wind Speed on a Brown Dwarf,” was published by Science, one of the world’s top academic journals.
Allers conducted the research using NASA’s recently decommissioned Spitzer Space Telescope and the Karl G. Jansky Very Large Array with collaborators Johanna Vos, a postdoctoral research fellow at the American Museum of Natural History; Beth Biller, a Chancellor’s Fellow at the Institute for Astronomy, part of the School of Physics and Astronomy at the University of Edinburgh; and Peter K. G. Williams, innovation scientist for the Center for Astrophysics and the American Astronomical Society.
The researchers measured a wind speed of 650 meters per second (1,450 miles per hour) for a cool brown dwarf — an object in space occupying the mass range between the heaviest gas giant planets and the lightest stars. The brown dwarf they studied (2MASS J1047+21) is 33.2 light years from earth.
The study describes a new technique for measuring wind speed that can be more broadly applied to exoplanets — planets orbiting other stars — and brown dwarfs.
“This is the first time the method we used to do this has been attempted,” Allers says. “The idea is similar to how winds could be measured for Earth, but in terms of things that you could determine from afar.
“On Earth, for example, say you have a cloud being blown by some wind,” she said. “If you’re looking down at Earth from space, you could measure the speed of a continent as it rotates in and out of view and a different speed for the cloud as it rotates in out of view. And that difference in speed occurs because wind has pushed that cloud relative to the surface.”
For planets and brown dwarfs outside of our solar system, Allers reported “we can’t see the clouds themselves, but when a cloud rotates into view or out of view, it changes the brightness of the planet.” With that in mind, she monitored the brightness of 2MASS J1047+21 and used periodic changes in its brightness to determine the rate at which the atmosphere is rotating.
The Spitzer Space Telescope was central to detecting the rotating atmosphere of the brown dwarf.
“Brown dwarfs are relatively cold and emit most of their light in the infrared range,” Allers said. “The Spitzer Space Telescope’s ability to observe at infrared wavelengths was perfect for this work.”
Because researchers can’t observe continents on objects outside of the solar system, they relied on observations at radio wavelengths to look at the rotation below the atmosphere. The radio data measured the rotation of a planet’s magnetic field.
“Since the magnetic field originates deep in the planet, or in this case brown dwarf, the radio data allows us to determine the interior period of rotation,” Allers said. “When you have an interior rotation rate and an atmospheric rotation rate, you can compare them to see how fast the wind is blowing.”
She said that the team’s new technique should also allow future researchers to better understand the physics of the atmospheres outside of the solar system.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.