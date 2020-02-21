NASCAR point standings:
Cup:
1. Denny Hamlin, 50; 2. Ryan Blaney, 43; 3. Kevin Harvick, 39; 4. Chris Buescher, 38; 5. Ryan Newman, 36; 6. Kyle Larson, 35; 7. Chase Elliott, 34; 8. David Ragan, 33; 9. Ricky Stenhouse, 32; 10. Aric Almirola, 32; 11. Clint Bowyer, 31; 12. Austin Dillon, 30; 13. Joey Logano, 30; 14. Corey LaJoie, 29; 15. Bubba Wallace, 28; 16. John Hunter Nemecheck, 26.
Xfinity:
1. Noah Gragson, 49; 2. Justin Haley, 46; 3. Harrison Burton, 38; 4. Brandon Jones, 36; 5. Brandon Brown, 35; 6. Ryan Sieg, 35; 7. Michael Annett, 35; 8. Chase Briscoe, 34; 9. Jeb Burton, 32. 10. Ray Black Jr., 29; 11. Alex Labbe, 29; 12. JJ Yeley, 25.
Truck:
1. Grant Enfinger, 53; 2. Austin Hill, 42; 3. Johnny Sauter, 39; 4. Jordan Anderson, 35; 5. Codie Rohrbaugh, 34; 6. Derek Kraus, 33; 7. Natalie Decker, 32; 8. Brett Moffitt, 31; 9. Sheldon Creed, 30; 10. Jason White, 27.
