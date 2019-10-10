HARRISBURG (AP) — A Pennsylvania law is ending a requirement that telephone customers who want to remain on the state’s do-not-call registry have had to renew their listing every five years.
Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf on Friday signed changes to the Telemarketer Registration Act that also allow business phone customers to sign up for the do-not-call list.
The legislation requires that robocalls start with a clear way for recipients to opt out of them and that telemarketing voicemails must include a phone number to prevent future calls.
It bans telephone solicitation on legal holidays in the state.
Lawmakers voted unanimously for the legislation. It takes effect in two months.
