LASD recommended learning activities
• LAHS — Online science videos are available as well as virtual tours of 12 museums for social studies, French language quizzes and math tutorials. Offline, a home fitness workout as found on YouTube and cooking projects which reduce waste were recommended.
• DHEMS — Middle school students can download and print activities for coping and self-care. Music students can practice sight-reading using laptops. Hands-on activities include a family writing project or journaling thoughts about ‘this fragile and chaotic time’ with a pencil and paper.
• Linntown — Intermediate school students can choose from online fiction or non-fiction writing, STEM activities, making bowls from recycled magazines and practicing math facts from home.
• Kelly Elementary — Learning extension activities include access to 35,000 ebooks videos and quizzes, word games and activities, math puzzles and computer coding.
