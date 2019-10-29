Geisinger Health System
DANVILLE — Kenneth Altman, M.D., has been named chair of Geisinger’s Department of Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery.
Altman most recently served as a professor of otolaryngology at Baylor College of Medicine and as chief of otolaryngology at Baylor St. Luke’s Medical Center. He earned his medical degree from Duke University and completed an internship in general surgery and a residency in otorhinolaryngology-head and neck surgery at the Hospital of the University of Pennsylvania. He also completed a fellowship in laryngology and care of the professional voice at Vanderbilt University Medical Center.
Altman is board-certified, with a clinical focus in voice, swallowing and cough problems, and sinus disease.
