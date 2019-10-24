HERNDON — Rep. Lynda Schlegel Culver (R-108) will be hosting a veterans breakfast at 9 a.m. Friday, Nov. 8, at Grace Community Church, located at 1218 State Route 225 in Herndon.
The event is sponsored by UPMC Susquehanna, Sunbury. Veterans in attendance will be treated to a musical performance from the Line Mountain Marching Eagles and will receive a pin, courtesy of Riverfront Financial Services and Home Helpers.
Veterans of the 108th District who wish to attend are asked to RSVP by Friday by calling Culver’s district office at 570-286-5885. Attendance is limited to 150 people.
