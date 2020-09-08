BERWYN (AP) — A two-vehicle crash on the Pennsylvania Turnpike killed three people, including a teenager, over the weekend, authorities said.
State police said the crash occurred at about 11 a.m. Saturday in the eastbound lanes of the turnpike in Tredyffrin Township between Route 29 and the Downingtown exit.
The Chester County coroner’s office has identified the three victims as 34-year-old Santana Ashford, 24-year-old Gabrielle Marie Ashford, and 14-year-old Jehu Young Jr., all of Lancaster County.
No other information was released about the victims or the two vehicles. The state police King of Prussia barracks is investigating.
