Racing on TV
Series: IMSA
Race: TireRack.com Grand Prix
Track: Road Atlanta (road course, 2.54 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., NBCSN
--
Series: NASCAR Xfinity
Race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m., NBC
--
Series: Formula 1
Race: Italian Grand Prix
Track: Autodromo Nazionale Monza (road course, 3.6 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN
--
Series: NASCAR truck
Race: South Carolina Education Lottery 200
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1
--
Series: NHRA
Race: U.S. Nationals
Track: Lucas Oil Raceway Park (drag strip)
Schedule: Sunday, finals, 1 p.m., Fox
--
Series: NASCAR Cup
Race: Cook Out Southern 500
Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)
Schedule: Sunday, race, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.