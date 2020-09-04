Racing on TV

Series: IMSA

Race: TireRack.com Grand Prix

Track: Road Atlanta (road course, 2.54 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 11:30 a.m., 2:30 p.m., NBCSN

--

Series: NASCAR Xfinity

Race: Sport Clips Haircuts VFW 200

Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)

Schedule: Saturday, race, 12:30 p.m., NBC

--

Series: Formula 1

Race: Italian Grand Prix

Track: Autodromo Nazionale Monza (road course, 3.6 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 9 a.m., ESPN

--

Series: NASCAR truck

Race: South Carolina Education Lottery 200

Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 1:30 p.m., FS1

--

Series: NHRA

Race: U.S. Nationals

Track: Lucas Oil Raceway Park (drag strip)

Schedule: Sunday, finals, 1 p.m., Fox

--

Series: NASCAR Cup

Race: Cook Out Southern 500

Track: Darlington Raceway (oval, 1.366 miles)

Schedule: Sunday, race, 5:30 p.m., NBCSN

