UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State is slated to open its fall football schedule Oct. 24 at Indiana.
The Big Ten announced a nine-game conference-only football schedule Saturday morning. Penn State opens on the road at Indiana before meeting Ohio State in Beaver Stadium on Halloween.
The Big Ten schedule has eight scheduled games with the ninth game to be played Dec. 19, featuring an East vs. West matchup as part of Big Ten Champions week.
Game times will be announced at a later date.
Under current state guidance, public tickets will not be sold for 2020 Penn State football games. Fans are encouraged to cheer the Nittany Lions on from afar through virtual initiatives to be announced in the coming weeks. Tailgating is not permitted on game days in any University parking lots.
The schedule is as follows
Oct. 24 at Indiana
Oct. 31 Ohio State
Nov. 7 Maryland
Nov. 14 at Nebraska
Nov. 21 Iowa
Nov. 28 at Michigan
Dec. 5 at Rutgers
Dec. 12 Michigan State
Dec. 19 Big Ten Championship
