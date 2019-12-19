p

Front from left, Mark Partner, first vice president and Juniata County commissioner; Rich Ridgway, president and Columbia County commissioner; Kevin Kodish, second vice president and Mifflin County commissioner; back, Larry Reisinger, secretary and Perry County board representative; Dennis Van Benthuysen treasurer and Snyder County board representative.

LEWISBURG – Board officers for SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) were elected at a recent public meeting.

The 2020 SEDA-COG Board of Directors’ officers are Columbia County Commissioner Rich Ridgway, president; Juniata County Commissioner Mark Partner, first vice president; Mifflin County Commissioner Kevin Kodish, second vice president, Larry Reisinger of Perry County, secretary; and Dennis Van Benthuysen of Snyder County, treasurer.

Board member appointments and reappointments will take place in January. The SEDA-COG board is a 22-member, county-based policy board representing both public and private sectors.

