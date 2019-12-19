LEWISBURG – Board officers for SEDA-Council of Governments (SEDA-COG) were elected at a recent public meeting.
The 2020 SEDA-COG Board of Directors’ officers are Columbia County Commissioner Rich Ridgway, president; Juniata County Commissioner Mark Partner, first vice president; Mifflin County Commissioner Kevin Kodish, second vice president, Larry Reisinger of Perry County, secretary; and Dennis Van Benthuysen of Snyder County, treasurer.
Board member appointments and reappointments will take place in January. The SEDA-COG board is a 22-member, county-based policy board representing both public and private sectors.
