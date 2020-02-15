DANVILLE — A 35-year-old Turbotville-area man was convicted earlier this week of raping an 8 year old girl multiple times over a one-year period.
According to reports, Brent J. Kilgus was found guilty Wednesday in Montour County Court on charges of rape, statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, aggravated indecent assault of someone younger than 13 and indecent assault of someone younger than 13.
State police said the girl was raped multiple times between Jan. 1, 2017, and Jan. 19, 2018, in an Anthony Township, Montour County, home.
In addition to the guilty conviction, bail for Kilgus was increased from $50,000 to $500,000 straight bail. He will be facing a minimum 10-year jail sentence for the conviction.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.