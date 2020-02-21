BLOOMSBURG — As he stood on the track in front of the grandstands at the 250-acre Bloomsburg Fair complex, new fair President Randy Karschner said 11 tractor-trailer trucks will pull into the fairgrounds this fall to prepare for a Brad Paisely concert which will be held as part of the 165th edition of the fair.
While Paisley’s truck drivers will assist with unloading the items for the show from the trucks, Karschner said fair crews will be responsible for setting up for the show. The fair must also provide food, meeting and dressing rooms for all of its entertainment.
Paisley will perform Sunday, Sept. 27, as part of the fair, which runs Sept. 26 through Oct. 3.
The setup which takes place for each entertainment act is just one part of a year-round process involved in operating the annual fair.
“I love the fair and I want to see it succeed,” Karschner said. “It has to pay its bills to keep going.”
A member of the fair’s board of directors for the past 11 years, Karschner was elected president Jan. 11. He succeeds Paul Reichart, who retired as president.
Karschner said the president is part of the fair’s 13-member board of directors, which are elected to three-year terms by the approximately 1,800 fair shareholders.
“My family has had food stands here since the ‘60s,” Karschner said. “We were in 4-H, showing animals (as children).”
Throughout his decades of involvement with the fair, Karschner has enjoyed seeing how the event brings so many people together.
On average, he said 450,000 people attend the fair each year.
“You have to have a little something for everybody,” Karschner said.
Fair directors who book the approximately 100 acts which perform free for those who attend the fair work throughout the year on the scheduling process.
Scheduling also takes place throughout the year for the acts which hold ticketed performances on the stage in front of the grandstands.
“You have to book (the entertainment) now to fill their schedule up,” Karschner said, while recently offering a tour of the fairgrounds.
He said 95% of the acts which perform free for fairgoers are booked near the beginning of each year.
“There’s a lot of promoters out there that sell their shows,” Karschner said. “It’s a very, very big budget to do this. It’s all paid for through gate admissions.”
The fair budgets $130,000 each year to cover the cost of entertainment which is offered free to those who attend the fair.
The fair board does not have to pay for all entertainers, although transportation costs are covered.
“The local bands are free entertainment (for the fair),” Karschner said. “We try to engage the local kids to come, the high school bands.”
While booking the nearly 100 acts classified as free entertainment for fairgoers is an extensive process, it’s an even more complex process to book the ticketed grandstand entertainment.
Karschner said the fair works with one promoter, Variety Attractions, to book all of its acts.
“There’s a lot of factors that go into getting (performers) here,” he said. “It’s not just calling them to see if they want to come.”
In order for the fair to be able to book an act, he said the entertainer’s schedule must match the fair dates. The cost of the act is also a factor.
Karschner said the fair must also meet a variety of requirements put in place by the act.
“You have to supply the lights, the sound systems,” he said. “We put big screens on each end of the stage, so everyone can see (the show).”
In addition to Paisley, the fair has confirmed Jon Pardi and Chicago as performers to appear this fall.
Work also takes place throughout the year by directors to coordinate the more than 700 vendors that participate each year.
“The vendors are wonderful,” Karschner said. “They’re wonderful people to work with. The fair wouldn’t be a fair without them.”
Many of the fair’s same vendors return each year. Karschner said there is a small waiting list for vendors wishing to participate in the fair.
“There’s an application online people fill out if they want to be a vendor,” he said.
Karschner said agriculture is also a crucial component of the fair, with FFA and 4-H clubs showing the majority of the animals which are on display annually at the fair.
“People don’t see (agriculture) in their everyday life,” he said. “(Some think) beef comes from the grocery store.”
Over the last year, the fair has been in the process of making what Karschner classifies as “big changes” to the fair museum.
“It was the same for years and years,” he said of the museum, noting that it featured primarily old farm machinery and related items on display.
“Last year, there was grape-stomping demonstrations (in the museum),” Karschner said. “We’re trying to make (the museum) more interactive.”
One attraction which will not return to the fair in 2020 is helicopter rides. No one was injured when a sight-seeing helicopter crashed in the fair’s parking lot last year.
“Hopefully someday we can find an alternative to (the helicopter rides),” Karschner said.
While the fair constantly evaluates its attractions, work also takes place year round to maintain the fairgrounds.
“Since ‘08 or ‘09 we have been repairing (building) roofs,” Karschner said. “The grandstand roof was replaced this year... There are so many (buildings) here, you never get done.”
The fair has also been in the process of adding cooling stations, with fans and cool water being sprayed, for fair week.
“The last couple of years, we’ve had a lot of heat,” Karschner said. “We’re looking at ways to keep the patrons comfortable.”
He noted that the weather can “make or break” a fair. In 2011, the Bloomsburg Fair was cancelled due to floodwaters which submerged a portion of Bloomsburg, including the fairgrounds.
That year, Karschner said the fair had to borrow a “large sum of money” to make up for the losses sustained by not having a fair.
In addition, he said most vendors voluntarily allowed the fair to keep their entrant fees, which had already been paid.
“A lot of the vendors, they are local vendors,” Karschner said. “They were here cleaning the fairgrounds (after the flood).”
Although the fair was not held one year, he said it bounced back nicely.
“Twenty-twelve was a good year,” Karschner said. “A lot of people missed (the fair). The weather cooperated in 2012.”
In addition to hosting the fair each year, Karschner said portions of the fairground are leased nearly every weekend throughout the year for a variety of events.
“We have quite an economic impact on the area, not just fair week, but all the other events,” he said. “The two big events are the fair and the 4-Wheel Jamboree Nationals in the summer.”
Karschner said those involved with the fair must work together as a team to make it a success each year. Moving forward as fair president, he hopes to enhance the fair’s team atmosphere.
“Things are much smoother when you work together,” Karschner said.
