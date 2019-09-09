Concern over family farms
As a consumer who is very concerned about the natural quality and nutritional value of the food I buy, I want to thank Barb Troester for her recent letter about the problems faced by diary farmers. Like all small farmers, our dairy producing neighbors are caught in the web of corporate and governmental regulations. Government regulations seem to always be written to meet the needs of the the biggest businesses and cooperatives, never the smaller businesses and small farms.
The cooperatives always advise farmers to get bigger, grow more crops, milk larger herds of cattle, etc. But if each gallon of milk costs more to produce than the farmer receives, then milking a larger herd is an invitation to fall even further into debt. The cooperation between government regulators and the largest cooperatives in the dairy industry results in the oppression of our small dairy farmer neighbors. As consumers, we need to demand high quality, locally produced dairy products and be sure that the growers and dairy farmers receive a fair price for their work.
If you are concerned about what is happening to our neighbors and if you worry how the closing of family farms will affect our area, please email me so that we can work together to make our voices heard. penngarvin@gmail.com
Penn Garvin,
Mifflinburg
