HARRISBURG — A bill approved by the state Legislature would appropriate more than $1.4 million in COVID relief for fire and emergency services across Bradford, Lycoming, Sullivan, Susquehanna and Union counties, according to state Sen. Gene Yaw (R-23).
Senate Bill 1122 establishes the COVID-19 Crisis Fire Company and Emergency Medical Services Grant Program and directs $44 million to eligible statewide fire companies and $6 million for eligible EMS companies.
Under the plan, PEMA may use up to $200,000 of unencumbered funds from the amount appropriated for administrative costs. The money was earmarked by the Legislature through the federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief and Economic Security (CARES) Act.
Across the five-county region, 125 organizations have been approved for the funding. Thirty-one in Bradford County ($359,290.18), 44 in Lycoming County ($531,932.12), 13 in Sullivan County ($139,680.99), 27 in Susquehanna County ($299,934.56) and 10 in Union County ($108,991.30).
“I’m happy to see this funding dedicated to our first responders who have been on the front lines since the COVID-19 epidemic began,” Yaw said. “The pandemic has forced many departments to pay for more protective equipment and other supplies. These costs, coupled with the inability to raise funds due to the stay-at-home orders, puts added financial strain on these organizations.”
Senate Bill 1122 now moves to Gov. Tom Wolf for consideration.
