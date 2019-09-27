‘What Moves Public Approval?’
SELINSGROVE — Professor Timothy Hellwig will present “What Moves Public Approval? Popularity Governments Around the World” will be presented at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Benjamin Apple Meeting Rooms 1-3, in the Charles B. Degenstein Campus Center, Selinsgrove.
Professor Timothy Hellwig, professor of political science at Indiana University in Bloomington, will present the lecture.
Activist to lecture at SU
SELINSGROVE — Grassroots activist George Lakey will present “Grassroots Power: Strategies for Responding to the Climate Crisis” at 7 p.m. Thursday in Isaacs Auditorium, Seibert Hall, at Susquehanna University.
The event is free and open to the public.
Lakey is the founder and executive director of Training for Change, a training organization for activists and community organizers.
Lakey is a professor emeritus at Swarthmore College.
Films to be screened in Bloomsburg
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg University of Pennsylvania will screen three movies this fall as part of its Green Campus Film series.
“Time to Choose” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday in the McCormick Center. In the film, documentary filmmaker Charles Ferguson addresses global climate change challenges and solutions and takes an in-depth look at the people working to save the planet.
“Albatross” will be shown at 7 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 15, in Carver Hall’s Gross Auditorium. Artist Chris Jordan, takes audiences on a journey into the heart of a symbolic environmental tragedy. It is a powerfully moving story about birds on Midway Island in the Pacific whose bodies are filled with ocean plastic.
The movie “Bluefin” will be shown at 7 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 14, in the McCormick Center, room 2303. From North Lake, Prince Edward Island, Canada, the tuna capital of the world, director John Hopkins explores the mystery of why ordinarily wary bluefin tuna no longer fear humans.
The Green Campus Initiative sponsors the series.
Brewmaster to speak at Lycoming
WILLIAMSPORT — Jeff Musselman, a 2003 Lycoming College graduate, will present “Brewing Up a Career: My Path from Lycoming College to Brewmaster” at 4 p.m. Friday, Oct. 4, in Heim G11 on the Lycoming College campus.
Musselman first got involved in brewing as a hobby while attending Lycoming College. After graduating with a bachelor’s degree in chemistry, he worked as a pharmaceutical chemist at Merck. He eventually decided to turn his passion into a career, and took part in the Master Brewers Certificate Program at the University of California, Davis.
Musselman worked at Weyerbacher Brewery, then at Tröegs, and is now the brewmaster at The Millworks, located in Harrisburg.
During his lecture, Musselman will discuss his career path and his passion for brewing beer.
Art exhibit to open at Lycoming
WILLIAMSPORT — The Lycoming College Art Gallery will open a new exhibit, “Trace,” featuring the works of French-born artist Karine Falleni. The exhibit opens on Oct. 18 and runs until Nov. 15, with an artist reception to be held at 5 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, followed by a gallery talk at 5:30 p.m. This exhibit is free and open to the public.
“Trace” involves one of Falleni’s primary focuses in art: The relation between one’s movement and how the space surrounding them controls that movement.
Falleni received her undergraduate degree at the School of Visual Arts in New York City, and her master’s degree at Stony Brook University. She has displayed her work in New York, Washington, D.C., Arizona, Toronto, Italy and Egypt.
She lives in New York with her husband and their 12-year-old son.
The Lycoming College Art Gallery is located at 25 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Welding program to expand
WILLIAMSPORT — Soitaab, a leader in the metal cutting industry, is partnering with Pennsylvania College of Technology to place a Plasma NOVA multiprocess fabrication machine in the college’s expanded welding lab facility.
The unit can complete complex operations for plasma and oxyfuel cutting, drilling, tapping, bevel cutting, pipe cutting, marking, and automatic material handling and is designed to cut ferrous, stainless steel and aluminum materials in medium to high thicknesses.
Libellula is donating 25 permanent software licenses to accompany the Plasma NOVA. Both companies will be recognized on the Metal Wall of Honor in the expanded lab, located in the Lycoming Engines Metal Trades Center at Penn College.
“We are grateful to Soitaab and Libellula for their partnership and generosity,” said Loni N. Kline, vice president for institutional advancement. “The addition of this new equipment and software will go a long way to enhancing the curriculum as we prepare our students for industry.”
“The Plasma NOVA and related software represent a great benefit to our students, who can acquire skills on equipment comparable to what they will encounter in the workforce,” said David R. Cotner, dean of industrial, computing and engineering technologies. “We are grateful to Soitaab and Libellula for this partnership, which allows us offer leading-edge technology in our high-demand welding programs.”
The welding expansion at Penn College, made possible in part by a $2 million grant provided by the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration, increases the size of welding-related instructional space by approximately 35,000 square feet.
