All matches played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex
Lake Buena Vista, Fla.
Group Stage
Group A — Eastern Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Orlando City FC 3 2 0 1 6 3 7
x-Philadelphia Union 3 2 0 1 4 2 7
New York City FC 3 1 2 0 2 4 3
Inter Miami CF 3 0 3 0 2 5 0
Group B — Western Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 6 3 7
x-Seattle Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4
x-Vancouver Whitecaps 3 1 2 0 5 7 3
Chicago Fire FC 3 1 2 0 2 5 3
Group C — Eastern Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Toronta FC 3 1 0 2 6 5 5
x-New England Revolution 3 1 0 2 2 1 5
x-Montreal Impact 3 1 2 0 4 5 3
D.C. United 3 0 1 2 3 4 2
Group D — Western Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Sporting Kansas City 3 2 1 0 6 4 6
x-Minnesota United FC 3 1 0 2 4 3 5
x-Real Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4
Colorado Rapids 3 0 2 1 4 7 1
Group E — Eastern Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Columbus Crew 3 3 0 0 7 0 9
x-FC Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 3 4 6
New York Red Bulls 3 1 2 0 1 4 3
Atlanta United 3 0 3 0 0 3 0
Group F — Western Conference
GP W L T GF GA Pts
x-Portland Timbers 3 2 0 1 6 4 7
x-Los Angeles FC 3 1 0 2 11 7 5
Houston Dynamo 3 0 1 2 5 6 2
LA Galaxy 3 0 2 1 4 9 1
xadvanced to Knockout Stage
Quarterfinals
Thursday, July 30
Philadelphia Union 3, Sporting Kansas City 1
Friday, July 31
Orlando City vs. Los Angeles FC, late
Saturday, Aug. 1
San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m.
New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m.
Semifinals
Wednesday, Aug. 5
Philadelphia Union vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
Thursday, Aug. 6
TBD vs. TBD
Final
Tuesday, Aug. 11
TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.
