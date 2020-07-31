All matches played at ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex

Lake Buena Vista, Fla.

Group Stage

Group A — Eastern Conference

GP W L T GF GA Pts

x-Orlando City FC 3 2 0 1 6 3 7

x-Philadelphia Union 3 2 0 1 4 2 7

New York City FC 3 1 2 0 2 4 3

Inter Miami CF 3 0 3 0 2 5 0

Group B — Western Conference

GP W L T GF GA Pts

x-San Jose Earthquakes 3 2 0 1 6 3 7

x-Seattle Sounders 3 1 1 1 4 2 4

x-Vancouver Whitecaps 3 1 2 0 5 7 3

Chicago Fire FC 3 1 2 0 2 5 3

Group C — Eastern Conference

GP W L T GF GA Pts

x-Toronta FC 3 1 0 2 6 5 5

x-New England Revolution 3 1 0 2 2 1 5

x-Montreal Impact 3 1 2 0 4 5 3

D.C. United 3 0 1 2 3 4 2

Group D — Western Conference

GP W L T GF GA Pts

x-Sporting Kansas City 3 2 1 0 6 4 6

x-Minnesota United FC 3 1 0 2 4 3 5

x-Real Salt Lake 3 1 1 1 2 2 4

Colorado Rapids 3 0 2 1 4 7 1

Group E — Eastern Conference

GP W L T GF GA Pts

x-Columbus Crew 3 3 0 0 7 0 9

x-FC Cincinnati 3 2 1 0 3 4 6

New York Red Bulls 3 1 2 0 1 4 3

Atlanta United 3 0 3 0 0 3 0

Group F — Western Conference

GP W L T GF GA Pts

x-Portland Timbers 3 2 0 1 6 4 7

x-Los Angeles FC 3 1 0 2 11 7 5

Houston Dynamo 3 0 1 2 5 6 2

LA Galaxy 3 0 2 1 4 9 1

xadvanced to Knockout Stage

Quarterfinals

Thursday, July 30

Philadelphia Union 3, Sporting Kansas City 1

Friday, July 31

Orlando City vs. Los Angeles FC, late

Saturday, Aug. 1

San Jose Earthquakes vs. Minnesota United FC, 8 p.m.

New York City FC vs. Portland Timbers, 10:30 p.m.

Semifinals

Wednesday, Aug. 5

Philadelphia Union vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 6

TBD vs. TBD

Final

Tuesday, Aug. 11

TBD vs. TBD, 8 p.m.

