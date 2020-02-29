Herbert, Rowland and Grubic
LEWISBURG — Matthew Vanaskie has joined the civil group at Herbert, Rowland and Grubic, Inc. as a senior project manager in the Lewisburg office.
He has 15 years of experience in water resource management, which includes watershed planning, NPDES permitting, MS4 compliance, and the design of water, sewer, and stormwater systems. He also assists communities with capital planning and budgeting.
Vanaskie is a licensed professional engineer and has presented at industry conferences for the Pennsylvania Water Environment Association and the Water Environment Federation.
UPMC Workforce
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC WorkCenter now offers telehealth workers compensation evaluations to employers in the Susquehanna region.
Through a connected device, occupational health specialists can interview and evaluate the employee and determine treatment options for minor injuries or refer them to a higher level of care.
“Workplace injuries have significant costs for employees and employers,” said Nichole Frye, director of operations, UPMC WorkCenter. “Our new telehealth service reduces the employee’s time away from work while increasing the speed in which an injury can be evaluated. It’s a great tool for managing work injuries, from the moment of accident through recovery and return to work.”
UPMC WorkCenter provides occupational health and safety services, including a wide range of health programs that cover hiring effective workers, tailored workplace wellness programs, and cost-effective treatment of injured workers to businesses across Northcentral Pennsylvania.
Services are available through four locations in Williamsport, Wellsboro, Lock Haven and Muncy.
Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association
SUNBURY — Johon Zaktansky has been named executive director of the Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association.
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association is dedicated to protecting, improving and preserving the health of the Middle Susquehanna River Watershed, which is an 11,000-square-mile area defined by the North and West branches of the Susquehanna River, its tributaries and drainage area.
Zaktansky grew up on a small family dairy farm and hunting preserve in upper Northumberland County and was active in 4H, numerous school-related sports and Boy Scouts, earning his the rank of Eagle Scout.
Part of the position will involve investigating claims of pollution and misuse of water resources within the Suquehanna River watershed from where the Penns Creek empties into the Susquehanna River northward along each of the West and North branches. Zaktansky will also work with various environmental groups and agencies, along with the state’s politicians and other people of influence, to protect the resources within the watershed.
The Middle Susquehanna Riverkeeper Association was formed in 2015 under the tutelage of Carol Parenzan, who filled the role of Riverkeeper and executive director of the association through late 2019 and was an instrumental figure in the selection of the Susquehanna River’s North branch being named the Pennsylvania River of the Year in 2016 and the Loyalsock Creek earning River of the Year designation in 2018.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.