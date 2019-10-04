NASCAR Monster Cup Series:
Race: Drydene 400
Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Location: Dover, Del.
Race distance: 400 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 1:30 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 2 p.m., NBC.
Last week: Chase Elliott claimed his third win of the season, on the roval at Charlotte.
Last year: Elliott celebrated in victory lane.
Fast fact: Martin Truex won at Dover in May.
NASCAR Xfinity Series:
Race: Use Your Melon Drive Sober 200
Track: Dover International Speedway (oval, 1 mile)
Location: Dover, Del.
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; race, 2:30 p.m., NBCSN.
Last week: AJ Allmendinger won at Charlotte.
Last year: Christopher Bell went to victory lane. He also won at the track in May.
