NASCAR point standings:
Monster Cup
1. Kyle Busch, 5040 2. Martin Truex, 5035; 3. Kevin Harvick, 5033; 4. Denny Hamlin, 5027; 5. Joey Logano, 2380; 6. Kyle Larson, 2339; 7. Ryan Blaney, 2339; 8. Brad Keselowski, 2318; 9. Clint Bowyer, 2290; 10. Chase Elliott, 2275.
Xfinity series
1. Tyler Reddick, 4040; 2. Cole Custer, 4035; 3. Christopher Bell, 4032; 4. Justin Allgaier, 4023; 5. Chase Briscoe, 2302; 6. Austin Cindric, 2294; 7. John Hunter Nemecheck, 2253; 8. Noah Gragson, 2246; 9. Michael Annett, 2239; 10. Brandon Jones, 2207.
Gander Outdoors truck series
1. Matt Crafton, 4035; 2. Ross Chastain, 4033; 3. Brett Moffitt, 4032; 4. Stewart Friesen, 4026; 5. Austin Hill, 2298; 6. Johnny Sauter, 2238; 7. Grant Enfinger, 2236; 8. Tyler Ankrum, 2182; 9. Ben Rhodes, 773; 10. Sheldon Creed, 726.
