LEWISBURG — All Union County libraries will remain closed through May 8 per the most recent order from Gov. Tom Wolf, library officials announced.
The Union County Library System is comprised of three libraries: The Public Library for Union County in Lewisburg, Herr Memorial Library in Mifflinburg and The West End Library in Hartleton.
