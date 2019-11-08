The weekend ahead:
Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series:
Race: Bluegreen Vacations 500
Track: ISM Raceway (oval, 1 mile)
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
Race distance: 500 kilometers
Schedule: Today, practice, 7 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, qualifying, 2 p.m., NBCSN; Sunday, race, 2:30 p.m., NBC.
Last year: Kyle Busch scored the victory. He claimed his second-consecutive victory at the track in March.
Last week: Kevin Harvick secured his place in the final four by winning in Texas.
NASCAR Xfinity Series:
Race: Desert Diamond Casino West 200
Track: ISM Raceway (oval, 1 mile)
Location: Phoenix, Ariz.
Race distance: 200 miles
Schedule: Today, practice, 6 p.m., NBCSN; Saturday, qualifying, 12:30 p.m., NBCSN; race, 3 p.m., NBC.
Last year: Christopher Bell visited victory lane.
Last week: Bell won his eighth race of the season, in Texas.
Gander Outdoors Truck Series:
Race: Lucas Oil 150
Track: ISM Raceway (oval, 1 mile)
Location: Phoeniz, Ariz.
Race distance: 150 miles
Schedule: Today, qualifying, 5 p.m., FS1; race, 8 p.m., FS1.
Last year: Brett Moffitt claimed the victory.
Last week: Todd Gilliland scored his first career victory at Martinsville.
