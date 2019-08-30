Actress Elizabeth Ashley is 80. Actor Ben Jones is 78. Actor John Kani is 77. Cartoonist R. Crumb is 76. Olympic gold medal skier Jean-Claude Killy is 76. Comedian Lewis Black is 71. Actor Timothy Bottoms is 68. Actor David Paymer is 65. Jazz musician Gerald Albright is 62. Actor Michael Chiklis is 56. Actress Michael Michele is 53. Country musician Geoff Firebaugh is 51. Country singer Sherrie Austin is 48. Rock singer-musician Lars Frederiksen (Rancid) is 48. Actress Cameron Diaz is 47. Rock musician Leon Caffrey (formerly w/Space) is 46. TV personality Lisa Ling is 46. Rock singer-musician Aaron Barrett (Reel Big Fish) is 45. Actor Raul Castillo is 42. Actor Michael Gladis is 42. Rock musician Matt Taul (Tantric; Days of the New) is 41. MLB pitcher Adam Wainwright is 38. Tennis player Andy Roddick is 37. Singer Rachael Price (Lake Street Dive) is 34. Rock musician Ryan Ross is 33. Actress Johanna Braddy is 32. Actor Cameron Finley is 32.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Latest News
- Probes of e-cigarette giant Juul under way in Illinois, DC
- Delay in first legal challenge to UK's Brexit plans
- The Latest: Johnson warns of damage to political parties
- Probes of e-cigarette giant Juul under way in Illinois, DC
- Hong Kong democracy activists get bail, protest march banned
- Trial set for Guatemalan man charged with killing 3 in Iowa
- Over 150 migrants in Morocco climb fences to Spanish enclave
- Optimistic US consumers boost spending 0.6% in July
Most Popular
Articles
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.