New Columbia Halloween
NEW COLUMBIA — Trick or treat hours are 6 to 8 tonight in New Columbia.
Northumberland reconstruction project update
NORTHUMBERLAND — Reconstruction of King Street between Priestley Avenue and Front Street continues. Work includes paving and the construction of curbs, ADA ramps, utility boxes and traffic signals.
The traffic pattern on Water Street between Wheatley Avenue and King Street will change towards the end of next week. The current lane for Route 11 northbound traffic will shift slightly to the south.
Motorists should be alert for construction vehicles entering and exiting the work zone.
Detours remain in effect.
For more information on the Duke Street project, go to www.penndot.gov/dukestreet.
CSVT work update
WINFIELD — Work is progressing on the Northern Section of the Central Susquehanna Valley Transportation (CSVT) project in Northumberland, Union and Snyder counties as follows:
River Bridge:
The contractor, Trumbull Corp., will continue setting beams and constructing the expansion dam over an abutment on the Winfield side of the bridge.
Concrete deck has been completed for spans 1 through 5 and crews are currently reinforcing spans 6-10.
There will be no significant traffic impacts.
For more information on the CSVT project, visit www.csvt.com.
Taber to host archaeology program
WILLIAM SPORT — The North Central Chapter 8 of the Society for Pa. Archaeology will host a special program at 7 p.m. Monday at the Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport.
Hannah Harvey, an archaeologist with the Pennsylvania State Historic Preservation Office, will speak. She will address what to do when you find a relic.
