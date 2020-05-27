HARRISBURG — Pa. Department of Health data released Tuesday showed few new cases of COVID-19 added to area county counts.
Locally only three area counties reported new cases: Northumberland, Lycoming and Union. Northumberland added three, up to 177, Lycoming and Union, one each, up to 161 and 56 cases respectively. No new deaths were reported in local counties.
Other area counties, and case counts are as follows: Columbia, 343; Montour, 50, and Snyder, 38.
Cases by county, and ZIP code:
Northumberland County, 177 cases (Sunbury 62, Milton 23, Shamokin 14, Northumberland 13, Mount Carmel 10, Muncy area 8, Watsontown 7, Herndon 6, Dalmatia 5, Coal Township 5)
Union County, 56 cases (Lewisburg 29, Mifflinburg 10, Winfield 6)
Montour County, 50 cases (Danville 29)
Snyder County, 38 cases (Selinsgrove 18, McClure 7)
Lycoming County (Jersey Shore 98, Williamsport 28, Muncy area 8, South Williamsport 6)
Columbia County, 343 cases (Berwick 175, Orangeville 45, Bloomsburg 78, Catawissa 12, Benton 7, Millville 5)
