Robert A. Mellman
A Celebration of Life service for Robert A. Mellman, 88, of Milton, Pa., who passed away on Nov. 22, 2018, will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. with a time for sharing at 2:30 p.m. at the Wynding Brook Golf Club 201 Harveys Lane Milton.
The family is being assisted by the Shaw Funeral Home, 400 N Front St., Milton.
