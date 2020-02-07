WATSONTOWN — Mariska was on the job just a few days when she was deployed to inspect a vehicle which had been stopped for a turn-signal violation.
“When we were going around the vehicle, (Mariska) stopped on the gas cap of the vehicle,” Officer Tim Kiefaber, Mariska’s handler, recalled. “We had the indication, it was enough to search (the vehicle).”
When conducting past vehicle searches for potential drugs, Kiefaber had never opened a gas cap.
With Mariska alerting to the area of the gas cap of the vehicle, Kiefaber opened it and found the driver had stashed 30 grams of marijuana.
“(The driver) thought the odor of gas would throw the dog off (if he was stopped for a search),” Kiefaber said.
A Belgian Malinois, Mariska was purchased by the Watsontown Police Department from Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville.
The non-aggressive drug-detection dog trained with Kiefaber for one month before being placed in service with the Watsontown department in January 2019.
During her first year on the job, Kiefaber said Mariska was deployed 30 times to search for drugs in vehicles and homes. In addition, Kiefaber and the K-9 participated in 12 public demonstrations for schools, civic groups and churches.
As a result of Mariska’s work, Kiefaber said the following drugs were seized: Three pounds of marijuana, 40 grams of cocaine, 4 grams of heroin, 6 grams of methamphetamine, 4 grams of synthetic hallucinogen and 60 narcotic pills.
Kiefaber estimates the street value of the seized drugs at $9,850.
In addition to the seized drugs, Kiefaber said $7,000 in drug money was seized as a result of Mariska’s work, and 22 criminal arrests were made.
Mariska participated in sweeps of buildings to check for drugs in the Milton, Warrior Run, Shamokin, Mount Carmel, Montgomery and Midd West school districts.
Kiefaber said Montgomery was the only sweep where drugs were located. Synthetic drugs were located in the vehicle after Mariska alerted to an odor of drugs coming from the car.
Kiefaber noted that Mariska cannot detect synthetic drugs.
“We believe there was a residual (odor of) marijuana in the car,” he said, while explaining what drew Mariska to the vehicle.
“She can smell as little as 1 gram or its equivalent in residual odor,” Kiefaber added.
He is quick to classify the Watsontown Police Department’s Police K-9 Project as a success.
“I couldn’t be happier with the program,” Kiefaber said. “The level of support we have received from the public, elected officials, it’s been great.”
As Kiefaber and Mariska are utilized by the Northumberland County Drug Task Force, Kiefaber said the county District Attorney’s Office contributed an initial $4,000 to the program.
In addition, the office reimbursed Watsontown Borough for $1,000 in 2019 to cover the time Kiefaber and Mariska were working for the task force.
“The DA’s office has been very, very supportive,” Kiefaber said.
He noted that the Police K-9 Project is a 501c3 nonprofit organization and is funded entirely through donations and fundraisers.
Over the past year, Kiefaber said the project has received approximately $100,000 in donations of cash and services.
“Building a program from scratch, you have nothing, no equipment,” Kiefaber said. “The big cost was the purchase of Mariska and the training.”
He said that cost around $10,000. To get the program started, Kiefaber said harnesses, collars and a vehicle heat alarm system all needed to be purchased.
“Moran (Industries), right out of the gate gave us $1,500 cash,” Kiefaber said. “Most recently, they donated a vehicle to us that cost $40,000.”
He also credits the Susquehanna Trail Animal Hospital with stepping up to provide free medical care for the K-9.
“Dr. Wilhelm and Dr. Mildrew, they have provided care for Mariska, to include checkups, shots,” Kiefaber said. “(Mariska) will be spayed soon... That’s thousands of dollars worth of free care.”
He said the Animal Emergency Center also checked Mariska, free of charge, when she sustained a small cut during a training session.
Through contacts the Susquehanna Trail Animal Hospital has with Purina, Kiefaber said all of Mariska’s food is being donated.
“For the entire year (of 2019), Purina has donated 50 pound bags of food,” Kiefaber said. “That’s $1,000 worth of food so far.”
He said those donations are scheduled to continue throughout Mariska’s life.
“They are donating very high end, very expensive food for her,” Kiefaber said. “You need that for the working dogs.”
Other significant donations to the program have included: $8,000 from Diane Dawson; $5,000 from Evangelical Community Hospital, $3,000 from Sunbury Motors; $1,500 from Walmart; $1,500 from Geisinger Health System; $1,250 in memory of Donald Rife; $1,000 from the Watsontown Lioness Club; and $750 raised as a school project by Kamdyn Swanger.
Kiefaber and Mariska are certified annually through the North American Police Work Dog Association.
“We train between 16 and 24 hours every month on our own,” Kiefaber said.
Typically, one other officer is also involved in those training sessions. That officer assists with hiding drugs and paraphernalia which Mariska must sniff out.
Kiefaber and Mariska also train with dogs handled by the Pennsylvania State Police, as well as the Union and Snyder County sheriff’s offices.
He said Mariska’s skills remain sharp.
After dropping off a prisoner at the Northumberland County Jail, Kiefaber took Mariska for a walk in a nearby field.
“We were walking in the field and I could tell... she got on a scent,” Kiefaber recounted. “I moved some leaves, and found a marijuana smoking pipe.”
Kiefaber alerted the appropriate authorities, but it is not known who may have left the pipe there.
While she is serious about her work, Kiefaber said Mariska has adjusted well to life at his house. He cares for the K-9 around the clock.
“She knows when it’s time to work,” he said. “She recognizes when we’re home, it’s her time to relax.
“She enjoys life at home,” Kiefaber continued. “She’s treated very well... She likes to sleep on the couch.”
He described Mariska’s demeanor as being “so friendly.”
Although she has a friendly demeanor, Kiefaber said members of the public should never touch Mariska without first asking permission.
“She’s a working dog,” he said. “As much as they may want to walk up and pet her, it’s always best to ask me first. Never approach any police dog without asking.”
Although the program has received enough funding to continue for the next year, Kiefaber said donations to the Police K-9 Project are always needed and appreciated.
“Donations are always a key,” he said. “We don’t have a program without the donations... We are relying on the generosity of the community.”
Tax-deductible donations earmarked for the Police K-9 Project can be sent to the Watsontown Police Department, 318 Main St., Watsontown, PA 17777.
