LEWISBURG — Lewisburg Borough recently announced a staged plan to return to normal municipal operations
With the governor’s announcement that Union County will be moved to yellow status on Friday, the borough will begin to implement a plan to return local government to normal operations by early June.
The staged plan will begin returning some services to normal operations as early as Monday. Other services and many borough facilities will return to normal operations in early June 2020 assuming Union County has been moved to green status by Governor Wolf.
Stages include:
Monday
• Begin curbside collection of brush from Borough properties on the normal street sweeping schedule (brush collection will end on Friday, May 29). Tree trimmings should be no larger than 2 inches in diameter and 4 feet in length.
• For residents with any remaining leaves in their yard, leaf litter may be put in bags and placed alongside the brush. Leaf bags should not be overloaded to avoid breakage and injury to borough staff while lifting. Leaf bags will not be returned. Grass clippings will not be accepted.
• Continue limited street sweeping activities in an effort to prevent debris entering the storm sewer system.
• Resume special pick-up of large household refuse items. A .pdf of special collection forms can be found at www.lewisburgborough.org. Completed forms and checks can be mailed to the borough office or placed inside the silver collection box attached to the South Fifth Street side of the borough office near the staff entrance door. Call 570-523-3614 for more information.
• Placement of refuse dumpsters by the Borough’s Refuse crew resumes.
• Borough staff will resume maintenance activities on a limited basis.
Monday, May 18
• Enforcement of "No Parking" resumes by the BVRPD.
• Curbside collection of brush and bagged leaves from borough properties continues.
• Street sweeping returns to the normal schedule.
Friday, May 29
• Curbside collection of brush and bagged leaves from Borough properties ends.
Monday, June 1, provided Union County has been moved to green status
• Borough Office opens to the public.
• Borough staff resume normal maintenance activities.
• Borough staff begin a reopening of the closed playgrounds and parks. The reopening will likely be a staged process over a period of several weeks.
Wednesday, June 3
• Brush Pile reopens for drop-off.
The Lewisburg Borough Recycling Center will reopen when possible and in coordination with Union County and Lycoming County Resource Management Services.
The order issued by the Lewisburg Borough Emergency Management Coordinator for limiting gatherings of 10 people or more will be lifted at 12:01 am on Friday May 8, 2020. The Borough will enforce the governor's gathering limits, as prescribed, going forward from that date and time.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.