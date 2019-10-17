UPMC Susquehanna
WILLIAMSPORT — UPMC Susquehanna welcomed Darshan Lal, M.D., neurologist, to the Neuroscience Center team.
Lal earned his medical degree from Chandka Medical College, Larkana, Pakistan. He completed his residency in internal medicine at Interfaith Medical Center, Brooklyn, N.Y., and his residency in neurology as well as his fellowship in clinical neurophysiology at Hahnemann University Hospital, Philadelphia. Lal is board certified by the American Board of Psychiatry and Neurology.
Lal will see patients at the Neuroscience Center, 740 High St., Suite 3002, Williamsport.
Susquehanna University
SELINSGROVE — Susquehanna University has named Jennifer Servedio chief information officer.
Currently director of budget and strategic planning in Colgate University’s Office of Information Technology, Servedio will join Susquehanna on Nov. 4.
Servedio will be responsible for developing and implementing comprehensive information technology strategies and revamping institutional project governance.
Servedio spent the majority of her career to date at Colgate, where she began as a help desk technician and steadily rose through the ranks, taking on her current role in 2017. She also served as Colgate’s interim CIO.
She co-founded the NY6 Women in Technology group, which brought together women working at the NY6 Consortium of Liberal Arts Colleges, and, as Colgate’s institutional representative for the NYS ACE Women’s Network, she co-founded the Colgate Women’s Leadership Forum (ColgateWoLF), which is committed to supporting women in their lives and careers by offering personal and professional development opportunities.
In 2018, Servedio was honored with the New York State ACE Catalyst Award in recognition of her work to develop and promote the advancement of women in higher education in New York state.
Servedio earned her bachelor’s degree in technology network administration from Morrisville State College, Morrisville, N.Y., and her master’s degree in information management from Syracuse University, Syracuse, N.Y.
