Ten years ago: Army psychiatrist Maj. Nidal Malik Hasan was charged with 13 counts of premeditated murder in the Fort Hood, Texas, shooting rampage. (Hasan was later convicted and sentenced to death.) James R. Lilley, a longtime CIA operative and later the U.S. ambassador to China, died in Washington, D.C., at age 81.
Five years ago: President Barack Obama and Chinese President Xi Jinping announced a ground-breaking agreement between their countries to curb carbon emissions blamed for climate change. Landing with a bounce after traveling 4 billion miles, a European Space Agency probe, Philae, made history by successfully reaching the icy, dusty surface of a speeding comet.
