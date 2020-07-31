WILLIAMSPORT — Pennsylvania College of Technology (PCT) will fully reopen for the fall semester on Monday, Aug. 17 with in-person instruction.
President Davie Gilmour and other college administrators held a series of virtual town hall-style meetings this month for students, families, faculty, and staff. They answered questions about the comprehensive and collaborative procedures in place to balance the institution’s moral, ethical and professional obligations in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Factors which helped Penn College mitigate risk while delivering on its mission-driven promise included a rural location, a campus and physical plant allowing for more optimal spacing of instructional spaces and offices, expansive labs, average class sizes which facilitating social distancing and blended coursework offering scheduling and spacing flexibility.
Guidelines, resources and other relevant information were shared online with students, parents, faculty and staff. Abundant signage and messaging have been placed across campus including such slogans as “The future is in your hands. Wash them!”
Other precautions included masking requirements for students, employees and visitor, reconfiguration of spaces to enhance social distancing, restrictions on large gatherings and ample cleaning supplies and protocols during the pandemic.
Acknowledging the possibility that a member, or members, of the campus community will be exposed, the college and backyard partner UPMC Susquehanna stand prepared with resources for testing and contact tracing as well as facilities for quarantine and isolation.
The college’s commitment to safety has been validated in recent weeks, as small groups of students returned to finish in-person requirements left unfulfilled when the Spring 2020 semester was cut short by a precautionary shutdown.
The talent and resourcefulness of the college’s faculty and staff, on display during the abrupt shift to remote learning in March, proved that no challenge is too large in preparing graduates for their place in the working world.
“We are obligated to do our best to keep everybody in our Penn College community safe. When you think about what we’ve already done, it’s nothing short of extraordinary,” Gilmour remarked to students and employees. “We’re going to do everything we can to get all of you to make a commitment to help us keep our campus safe. You’re the people who are going to help us stay open and stay true to our mission.”
