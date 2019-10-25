Saturday, Oct. 26
• Rider Park fall cleanup day, 8 a.m. to noon, Rider Park, Warrensville. 570-321-1500. (R)
• “Tiny Blocks on Tiny Machines” workshop, 9 a.m., Pennsdale United Methodist Church, 658 Village Road, Pennsdale. Presented by Betty Neff. 570-916-3131. (R) ($)
• Lutheran Immigration and Refugee Service (LIRS) Entertaining Angels training, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., First Lutheran Church, Mifflinburg. brenda@uss-elca.org. (R)
• Grossology Lab: Frog Dissection, 10 to 11 a.m. and 11:15 to 12:15 p.m., Bloomsburg Children’s Museum, 2 W. Seventh St., Bloomsburg. ($)
• Bark For Life of Susquehanna Valley, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Hufnagle Park, Lewisburg. Brooke.Wise@cancer.org. ($)
• Munchkins and Pumpkins, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Lewisburg Children’s Museum, 815 Market St., Lewisburg. ($)
• Pumpkin Festival, 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., parking lot to the rear of the Assembly of God Church, 1001 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Old Fashioned Kettle Soup Sale, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Faith Chapel United Methodist Church, White Deer Pike, White Deer. Soups and sticky buns for pickup, call 570-538-1021 to order. ($)
• DCNR public input/update meeting, 1 p.m., Halfway Run Environmental Learning Center, R.B. Winter State Park, Mifflinburg.
• All-you-can-eat haddock fish dinner, 3 to 7 p.m., Montour-DeLong Community Fairgrounds, Washingtonville. ($)
• Milton Police Department’s Trail of Treats, 4:30 to 6:30 p.m., Milton State Park, Milton.
• Light up the Night Trunk or Treat, 5 to 7:30 p.m., New Hope Bible Church, 310 Raven Lane, Mifflinburg.
• Haunted House, 7 to 10 p.m., Watson Inn, 110 Main St., Watsontown. Benefits the Scott Snyder memorial Fund. ($)
• Susquehanna Valley Chorale concert, 7:30 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury. Featuring a pre-performance talk by Dr. Gary Boerckel at 6:45. www.svcmusic.org. ($)
Sunday, Oct. 27
• Milton Historical Society chicken barbecue, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Milton Moose Family Center, 139 S. Front St., Milton. ($)
• Piecemaker’s Guild of the Susquehanna Valley meeting, 1:30 p.m., St. John’s United Church of Christ, 1050 Buffalo Road, Lewisburg. Donna Purves will present a program on pieced applique.
• Kids Halloween Party, 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., Lewisburg First Baptist Church, 51 S. Third St., Lewisburg. FirstBaptistChurch@fbclbg.org or 570-524-7438. (R)
• “Marketing the Presidency: A Visual Tour of 125 Years of Presidential Artifacts,” 2 p.m., Thomas T. Taber Museum of the Lycoming County Historical Society, 858 W. Fourth St., Williamsport. Presented by Steve Mihaly.
• English tea, 2 to 4 p.m., Thomas Beaver Free Library, East Market and Ferry streets, Danville. 570-275-3435. ($)
• Susquehanna Valley Chorale concert, 3 p.m., Zion Lutheran Church, Sunbury. Featuring a pre-performance talk by Dr. Gary Boerckel at 2:15. www.svcmusic.org. ($)
• Trunk or Treat, 4 to 6 p.m., Cornerstone Christian Fellowship, 205 Bull Run Crossing, Lewisburg. info@cornerstone-ccf.org or 570-768-4555.
Monday, Oct. 28
• Mifflinburg Halloween parade, 5:30 p.m. assembles at Mifflinburg Middle School. Proceeds west at 6 p.m. on Market Street to high school gym.
• Sunbury Area Democratic Committee meeting, 7 p.m., Degenstein Community Library, 40 S. Fifth St., Sunbury.
Tuesday, Oct. 29
• Halloween Path, 5 to 8 p.m., UPMC Susquehanna Sunbury, 350 N. 11th St., Sunbury.
• Juuling Presentation, 6 to 7:30 p.m., Mount Carmel High School auditorium, Mount Carmel.
Wednesday, Oct. 30
• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• League of Women Voters of the Lewisburg Area Candidates Night, 6:30 p.m., East Buffalo Township Building, 589 Fairground Road, Lewisburg. www.lwvlewisburgarea.org.
• Trunk or treat, 6:30 to 8 p.m., Sunbury Bible Church, 135 Spruce Hollow Road, Northumberland.
Thursday, Oct. 31
• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• Truth and Treat, 6 to 8 p.m., Harvest House Christian Fellowship, 9 Third St., Lewisburg. 570-713-1693. (R)
• Trunk or Treat, 6 p.m., Mifflinburg United Methodist Church, 279 Market St., Mifflinburg.
• Safe trick or treating, 6:30 to 8 p.m. at Milton Nursing and Rehab, 743 Mahoning St., Milton.
• Trick-or-treat hours, 6 to 8:30 p.m., Milton.
• Trick-or-treat hours, 6 to 9 p.m., Mifflinburg.
• Trick-or-treat hours, 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., Watsontown. The WABA Halloween Parade forms at 5:30 p.m. and moves at 6 from the Eighth Street Park.
• Haunted House, 7 to 10 p.m., Watson Inn, 110 Main St., Watsontown. Benefits the Scott Snyder memorial Fund. ($)
Friday, Nov. 1
• Indoor yard sale, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Buffalo Valley United Methodist Church, 954 Johnson Mill Road, Lewisburg.
• Senior Scam Seminar, 1 to 3 p.m., River Walk Senior Center, 423 E. Central Ave., South Williamsport. 570-321-1270 or 570-546-2084.
• Union County Historical Society Annual John B. Deans Dinner/Program, 6 p.m. at Bull Run Tap House, 605 Market St., Lewisburg. Featuring David Del Testa, associate professor of history at Bucknell University.
• 12th annual Stroll Through the Arts/Dance to the Music, 6 to 11:30 p.m., throughout Lewisburg. www.lewisburgartscouncil.com.
