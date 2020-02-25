Northumberland County
217 N. Center St.
Sunbury, PA 17801
Director Belinda Albright, 570-988-4213, belinda.albright@norrycopa.net
Veterans Service Officer Pat Gorman, 570-988-4214, pat.gorman@norrycopa.net
Union County
155 N. 15th St.
Lewisburg, PA 17837
Director J.D. Kersetter, 570-524-8676, jkerstetter@unionco.org
Tena Keister, tkeister@unionco.org
Montour County
17 Woodbine Lane
Danville, PA 17821-8120
Director Doug Resseguie, 570-271-3061, vetaff@montourco.org
John Novak, jnovak@montourco.org
Sullivan County
245 Muncy St.
P.O. Box 157
LaPorte, PA 18626-0157
Director Mark Roinick, 570-946-7677, mroinick@sullivancounty-pa.us
Columbia County
11 W. Main St.
P.O. Box 380
Bloomsburg, PA 17815
Director Bridgete Kingston, 570-387-6501, bklinger@columbiapa.org
Lycoming County
330 Pine St., 4th Floor
Williamsport, PA 17701-6514
Director Ron Poust, 570-327-2365, rpoust@lyco.org
Natalie Steppe, nsteppe@lyco.org
Frank Passaniti, fpassaniti@lyco.org
William McMunn, wmcmunn@lyco.org
Dauphin County
2 S. Second St.
Harrisburg, PA 17108-1295
Director Tony DiFracesco, 717-780-6357, tdifrancesco@dauphin.org
Thomas Coreau, 717-780-6357, tcoreau@dauphinco.org
Snyder County
C/O Union-Snyder Community Action Agency
713 Bridge St., Suite 10
Selinsgrove, PA 17870
Director Anthony Korzenaski, 570-374-0181, tkorzenaski@union-snydercaa.org
Schuylkill County
401 N. Second St.
Pottsville, PA 17901-1756
Director Belinda Zechman, 570-628-1400, bechman@co.schuylkill.pa.us
Michael Van Allen, mvanallen@co.schuylkill.pa.us
