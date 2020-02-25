Northumberland County

217 N. Center St.

Sunbury, PA 17801

Director Belinda Albright, 570-988-4213, belinda.albright@norrycopa.net

Veterans Service Officer Pat Gorman, 570-988-4214, pat.gorman@norrycopa.net

Union County

155 N. 15th St.

Lewisburg, PA 17837

Director J.D. Kersetter, 570-524-8676, jkerstetter@unionco.org

Tena Keister, tkeister@unionco.org

Montour County

17 Woodbine Lane

Danville, PA 17821-8120

Director Doug Resseguie, 570-271-3061, vetaff@montourco.org

John Novak, jnovak@montourco.org

Sullivan County

245 Muncy St.

P.O. Box 157

LaPorte, PA 18626-0157

Director Mark Roinick, 570-946-7677, mroinick@sullivancounty-pa.us

Columbia County

11 W. Main St.

P.O. Box 380

Bloomsburg, PA 17815

Director Bridgete Kingston, 570-387-6501, bklinger@columbiapa.org

Lycoming County

330 Pine St., 4th Floor

Williamsport, PA 17701-6514

Director Ron Poust, 570-327-2365, rpoust@lyco.org

Natalie Steppe, nsteppe@lyco.org

Frank Passaniti, fpassaniti@lyco.org

William McMunn, wmcmunn@lyco.org

Dauphin County

2 S. Second St.

Harrisburg, PA 17108-1295

Director Tony DiFracesco, 717-780-6357, tdifrancesco@dauphin.org

Thomas Coreau, 717-780-6357, tcoreau@dauphinco.org

Snyder County

C/O Union-Snyder Community Action Agency

713 Bridge St., Suite 10

Selinsgrove, PA 17870

Director Anthony Korzenaski, 570-374-0181, tkorzenaski@union-snydercaa.org

Schuylkill County

401 N. Second St.

Pottsville, PA 17901-1756

Director Belinda Zechman, 570-628-1400, bechman@co.schuylkill.pa.us

Michael Van Allen, mvanallen@co.schuylkill.pa.us

