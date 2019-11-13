LEWISBURG — The 2020 budget proposal approved by East Buffalo Township supervisors Tuesday night included a drop in the property tax rate.
Total millage was 0.51 mills lower than in 2019, meaning a property owner assessed at $100,000 would be responsible for a $460 payment at a rate of 4.6 mills, $51 less than the previous year.
Char Gray, supervisor chair, noted general fund millage fell from 4.5 to 4.0 mills in the proposal. Fire fund millage would be reduced by 0.01 mills to 0.45 mills. Street light millage (0.07) and fire hydrant millage (0.08) would remain unchanged.
Gray said the $3,585,643 budget would be posted on the EBT website with a printed copy on display in township office. She added that residents can contact Township Manager Stacey Kifolo with questions.
Final adoption would be on the agenda of the December meeting.
