LEWISBURG — Union County is seeking to fill a vacancy on the Board of Assessment Appeals (BOAA).
The BOAA is an independent board appointed by county commissioners for hearing property tax assessment appeal valuation cases. Two or four-year terms are served and members receive a stipend.
Knowledge of Union County real estate values, appraisals, commercial and residential building costs, zoning and related experience is preferred.
A commitment of 15 to 20 hours per year is needed. Nine hours of training within six months of being appointed is also required.
Interested people should send a letter of interest with motivation for serving and other unique skills or qualifications no later than Friday, March 27 to Union County Commissioners, 155 N. 15th St., Lewisburg PA 17837 or by email to svrabel@unionco.org.
