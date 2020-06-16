MIFFLINBURG — Summer events were recently announced for the Elias Center for the Performing Arts.
The New Jersey Snake Man will appear at 1 p.m. Saturday, June 27, at the center, 212 S. Fifth St., Mifflinburg, for an educational presentation of live snakes.
Adventure in Fun will appear at 1 p.m. Saturday, July 11, with live animals, including a 5-foot American alligator.
