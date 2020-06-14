TURBOTVILLE — Pennsylvania American Water is moving forward with two separate plans to renovate the Turbotville Borough water and wastewater treatment facilities.
In July, the water company announced it had acquired both facilities from the municipality at a $1 million purchase price. At the time, it was noted that the water system serves approximately 320 customers in Turbotville and a portion of Lewis Township. The wastewater system serves approximately 290 customers in the borough.
Susan Turcmanovich, Pennsylvania American Water External Affairs manager, confirmed this week that a $4 million project to rebuild the wastewater plant is planned to begin in early 2021. A $370,000 renovation project at the water treatment plant is currently underway.
According to Turcmanovich, upgrades to the water treatment plant should be complete by the end of the year. The work includes: Upgrading the plant's electrical system, replacing chemical feed pumps, converting to sodium hypochorite from gas, replacing system analyzers, upgrading the plant monitoring system and installing additional generator containment.
"As part of the acquisition, Pennsylvania American Water committed to replace the current wastewater treatment plant," Turcmanovich said. "The new wastewater treatment plant will be built on the same property as the existing plant, in an area outside the current fenced-in location."
The plant replacement project is currently in the design phase.
She said the new plant will feature upgrading technology, allowing bettering handling of peak flows. It will also feature concrete treatment basins, step aeration for improved dissolved oxygen control and an emergency backup generator.
Recently, the water company placed a classified ad in The Standard-Journal which stated the company is conducting an Act 537 Special Study. The ad states that the study is required by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) as part of the project to upgrade the wastewater treatment facility.
The ad notes that Pennsylvania American Water filed a request April 29 with the Public Utility Commission (PUC) to "adjust its water and wastewater rates over a two-year period." the adjustments are needed "to ensure continued save and reliable water and wastewater service."
According to the ad, most customers are billed based on water usage. A typical residential customer using 3,000 gallons per month pays $51.14 per month. Wastewater customers who typically use 5,000 gallons per month pay $79.08 per month.
Under the proposed changes, the ad says a typical residential customer using 3,000 gallons of water per month would pay $63.89 per month. A wastewater customer using 5,000 gallons per month would pay $99.15 per month.
The ad notes that the PUC can take "up to nine months" to approve the rate changes, which would not be in effect until 2021.
