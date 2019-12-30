MILTON — The community rallied behind Bethany United Methodist Church and its members following a Tuesday, Nov. 26, fire which heavily damaged the historic church building.
“No matter what gets destroyed, God is still standing strong,” Bill McNeal, the church pastor, said. “We’ve had damage to a building, but not to the church.”
Mike Longenberger said he received a phone call just after 2 p.m. alerting him to the fact that the building was on fire.
“I was a member here my entire life,” Longenberger said. “This is my church.”
During services held the prior Sunday, he said the church lights flashed off. He said an electrician left the church at 12:30 p.m. Nov. 26 after inspecting the electrical system and reporting finding nothing wrong with it.
Milton Police Department Chief Curt Zettlemoyer said he was on duty just before 2 p.m. when he spotted smoke coming from the building. Zettlemoyer immediately radioed the communications center, asking for the fire department to be called to the scene. No one was inside the building when the fire broke out.
Milton Fire Department Chief Joe Stump said approximately 75 firefighters from across Northumberland, Union, Lycoming, Snyder and Montour counties responded to the blaze.
The ladders from multiple aerial trucks were extended over the building, with crews on each truck working to spray water onto the fire.
“A lot of work had to be done from the exterior,” Stump said. “With a building that size, and because of how tall and steep the roof is, it’s safer to have those aerial trucks there… You can’t get onto that roof.”
He said several crews with hose lines worked to douse the fire from inside the building.
“The fire was contained to the ceiling above the sanctuary,” Stump said, adding that the right front portion of the roof caved in from the exterior.
He said the church sustained “a lot of water and smoke damage.” However, he remains hopeful the building can be restored.
“I think the stone shell is good,” he said, adding that the roof will have to be replaced. “They will have to have engineers come in and take a look at it.”
Stump said the church was insured.
Longenberger and other church members who came to the fire scene were, at times, emotional as they watched heavy smoke continue to billow from the building.
“What we did, after the service (on Sunday) we had a luncheon together,” Longenberger said. “Then, we did all the Christmas stuff in the church. We decorated.”
According to Longenberger, the church was built in 1882 and has gone through extensive renovations over the past 10 years.
“I’m glad nothing happened to anybody,” Longenberger said. “I’m glad there are so many volunteers. If you look at all of them, thank God they’re OK.”
Stump was immediately cognizant of the building’s rich history in the community when he heard the fire dispatched.
“My first thought when I got there was ‘this is a piece of history in Milton,’” Stump said. “‘We need to do everything we can to save this’… You have a whole community looking on you and looking at you to save that piece of history.”
As firefighters worked to douse the flames, church members and other volunteers started carrying filing cabinets and other items out of an office building, connected to the church.
Many of those supplies were loaded onto a trailer donated by Christ Wesleyan Church. Volunteers from across the community helped to move those items back into the office building on Monday, Dec. 2.
“This is a reassurance of how much this is a community,” McNeal said. “We are all one church. They have all come together to help out.”
A number of members of the Milton Ministerium went to the fire scene, offering hugs and other gestures of encouragement to McNeal and his church members.
South Front and Center streets in the area of the fire were shut down for hours as responders worked on scene.
Firefighters remained on scene until about 7:30 p.m. Nov. 26.
McNeal expects renovations to the building to take 12 to 18 months to complete.
Anyone wishing to support the church as the work is ongoing can send checks to: Bethany United Methodist Church, 18 Center St., Milton, PA 17847.
Family deals with loss of daughter, grandson
“We have to hold on to the happy memories.”
Becky Fitzwater shared those words as she reflected on the lives, and loss, of her daughter, Nicole Welton, and 11-year-old grandson, Dante.
While occasionally breaking down in tears, and at other times smiling as she remembered the lives of her loved ones, Fitzwater discussed Nicole and Dante, and the lives they lived. She remains focused on remembering the happy times while grieving her loved ones.
Nicole and Dante were found dead Wednesday, Jan. 9, at America’s Best Value Inn Lancaster, located in Manheim Township, Lancaster County. Authorities said their deaths were the result of a murder-suicide.
Fitzwater said her daughter and grandson both had “wonderful hearts.”
“Dante was such a loving little guy,” she recalled.
At Christmas time, Fitzwater said Dante wasn’t concerned about receiving gifts. Instead, he wanted to make sure his mother was able to purchase gifts for his cousins.
“That’s what mattered to Dante,” Fitzwater said. “It wasn’t getting. It was giving.”
Her grandson also enjoyed playing video games and watching YouTube videos.
“His dream was… he wanted to make these videos,” Fitzwater said.
Her grandson was given a multi-purpose camera so he could begin learning to create his own videos. The mother and son also shared other interests. Dante enjoyed reading.
“They loved nature,” Fitzwater said. “They used to go on hikes all the time.
“She loved that little boy and he loved her,” she continued. “They were their favorite people. I truly believe this is the only way she felt she could protect him from whatever was hurting him. I do believe they are in heaven together.”
Fitzwater said her daughter enjoyed music, and playing the guitar while growing up. She was also an artist.
She will always remember the day her grandson was born.
“He was so sweet, even from day one,” she said. “That week (after he was born), I got to spend half days with them.”
As he grew, Dante saw the world differently than other people did, Fitzwater said.
“He was amazed by things,” she recalled. “He wasn’t afraid to say ‘hi’ to anyone. He had no fear of that.”
Nicole also embraced motherhood, Fitzwater said.
“Her being a mother, she loved it,” Fitzwater said. “She absolutely loved it. He was worth everything. Dante… he always came first.
“His mother loved him with every fiber of her being,” Fitzwater said. “For her to do this, she had to feel there was no other way to protect him anymore.”
She hopes others understand the depth of Nicole’s love for Dante.
“I want people to understand she loved him,” Fitzwater said. “She really, truly loved him, more than anything on this earth.”
K9 role felt throughout the valley
WATSONTOWN — As Watsontown Police Department Officer Tim Kiefaber led K-9 Mariska into a January Watsontown borough council meeting, the K-9 immediately paused, and sat in place, when she approached a desk inside the meeting room.
Police Chief Rod Witherite quickly stepped in, opened a desk drawer, and pulled out narcotics which had been placed inside the drawer prior to the meeting as part of the demonstration of Mariska’s skills.
As soon as Witherite revealed that Mariska had detected the drugs, Kiefaber pulled out a ball, congratulated Mariska and allowed her to play with the ball.
“She knows when she finds narcotics she gets to play with her ball,” Witherite said. “That’s all she cares about.”
Jan. 14 marked Mariska’s first day on the job as the police department’s drug-detection dog. Kiefaber trained for one month with Mariska at Shallow Creek Kennels in Sharpsville.
Mariska is a 2-year-old Belgian Malinois who has been specifically trained to be a non-aggressive drug-detection dog.
Prior to his training with the canine, Kiefaber said Mariska trained for 12 weeks at the kennels.
The dog, Kiefaber said, was trained on how to detect the scent from cocaine, marijuana, heroin and methamphetamines. She also received obedience training.
In addition to classroom work and written exams, Kiefaber also trained and went through testing drills with Mariska.
“We searched vehicles, buildings and even conducted open searches,” he said. “Open searches could be conducted if an individual through narcotics into an open area, such as a field.”
While on the job, Kiefaber said Mariska will most likely be used to conduct vehicle searches.
During a traffic stop, if Kiefaber has reasonable suspicion that drugs may be in a vehicle, he is allowed to bring Mariska out to search the car.
“Any alert behavior, the courts have ruled is a valid probable cause (for an officer to conduct a search of the vehicle),” Kiefaber said.
Witherite said the department received around $25,000 in community donations to support the K-9 program. In addition, the Northumberland County District Attorney’s Office provided $4,000 in funding through the Northumberland-Montour County Drug Task Force to cover part of the $10,000 in costs associated in training Kiefaber with Mariska.
Moran Industries donated a 2019 Dodge Durango Pursuit to the program.
When called into service by the drug task force, Kiefaber expects he and Mariska will be involved in executing search warrants at homes or on vehicles.
Operation Save Milton nets more than 20
MILTON — One-hundred-sixty members of law enforcement spread out across Milton on Thursday, March 14, sweeping up many of the 22 individuals indicted on federal drug charges stemming from two operations which were trafficking narcotics from Puerto Rico to Milton and several other locations across the country.
U.S. Attorney David Freed led a press conference from the Milton borough hall, outlining the success of Operation Save Milton.
Freed said the indictments were the result of a lengthy and thorough investigation by multiple agencies, launched in 2016 and involving the Milton Police Department and the United States Postal Service.
He said those indicted were “responsible for a sharp increase in drug trafficking and overdose deaths in Milton.”
Seventeen of the 22 individuals indicted were taken into custody during the sweep.
It is alleged the operations occurred between March 1, 2017, and March 13 and Dauphin and Northumberland counties, as well as between October 2016 and March 13 in Northumberland and Union counties.
According to Freed, kilogram quantities of cocaine were being sent form Puerto Rico, through the United States Postal Service, to Pennsylvania. Drugs were also being purchased in California and transported to Pennsylvania.
The cocaine was then distribute to co-conspriators for further distribution to customers in Northumberland, Union and Dauphin counties.
Freed alleges that apartments were maintained in Milton for the purpose of packaging, storing and distributing heroin and cocaine.
During his remarks, Freed labeled the Broadway Apartments — located along Long Alley — as being a primary distribution point for the drugs.
Freed said confidential informants purchased drugs from that location on multiple occasions, with the in-depth investigation proceeding to identify alleged suppliers.
As officers fanned out across Milton to arrest the suspects, Assistant U.S. Attorney Daryl Bloom said seven firearms were seized, including an AK-47 and six pistols. Bulk quantities of heroin were allegedly found inside of a toilet. Hundreds of packets of heroin, as well as crack cocaine and marijuana were also uncovered.
Freed lauded Milton police Chief Zettlemoyer and his department for its work on the case.
“The chief has been an incredible ally in this case for us,” Freed said. “I have to commend him on his patience and professionalism allowing this operation to be concluded.”
It was noted throughout the press conference that it takes patience on the parts of everyone involved — including the community — when investigating a drug operation the size of the one which was broken up in Milton.
“Milton is a good community,” Zettlemoyer said. “There is a lot of good people in this community.”
He credited community members with providing tips which helped with the investigation.
Zettlemoyer said the sweep started at 5 a.m. and involved multiple agencies.
“Everything was a success,” he said. “The planning that went into this with our mutual aid partners was unreal.”
Zettlemoyer said the department will remain vigilant to get the message out that drug dealers are not welcome in Milton.
“We will continue to be out there,” he said. “Don’t do this in our (community).”
Montandon Elementary School closed
MILTON — After hearing from five members of the community opposed to closing the Montandon Elementary School, the Milton Area School District school board voted 7-2 during its Tuesday, June 25, meeting to shutter the school.
Board members Kelly Everitt and Dr. Leocadia Paliulis voted against closing the school. Voting in favor were board President David Edinger, Vice President Brett Hosterman and members Kevin Fry, Andrew McNeal, Eric Moser, Christine Rantz and Dr. Alvin Weaver.
Daphne Snook, the district’s director of Elementary Education, said at a March public hearing on the possible closure of the school that the district is estimating it will save $241,711 per year by closing Montandon.
She noted that Baugher has the capacity to accept the 132 students enrolled at Montandon, which had one classroom for each grade level, kindergarten through fifth grade.
During the May 7 board work session, Baugher Principal David Slater said his school has eight empty classrooms, six of which would be filled if Montandon students would be moved to Baugher.
Mike and Kara Medley, along with Rachael Glasoe, Vaughn Murray and Carrie Beachy each asked the board members, prior to the vote, to carefully consider the consequences of closing the Montandon school.
Warrior Run settles on new elementary school at HS/MS campus
TURBOTVILLE — The Warrior Run School District’s plans to construct a new elementary school took another step forward during the Monday, Oct. 28, school board meeting.
Following a presentation by Michael Bell, of Breslin Architects, the board approved the proposed schematic design of and moving forward with the design development phase of a three-story elementary school to be built on the grounds of the middle school/high school complex.
Bell said the building is currently proposed at 98,650 square feet and is expected to cost between $35.1 and $38.6 million.
The plans call for the building to be constructed where the softball fields are currently located. The first floor will feature kindergarten classrooms, an administrative suite, library, special education spaces and a gym which can be divided to also serve as the cafeteria.
Second floor is proposed to include classrooms for students in grades one through three, along with learning support, STEM and art rooms.
The third floor is proposed to contain classrooms for students in grades four through six.
During the design development phase, Bell said detailed room layouts will be finalized, along with decisions on the building’s HVAC system, exterior design and building materials. Land development work will also begin.
Bell expects the design development phase to be completed by February. It was previously noted that construction of the new building could occur between March 2021 and July 2022.
Milton votes to update athletic facilities
MILTON — In spite of pleas by two incoming board members to table the motions until the new board is seated in December, the Milton Area School District school board on Tuesday, Nov. 19, approved spending $12 million to renovate the high school track and football field, and add a physical wellness facility onto the rear of the high school.
In separate motions, the board approved spending $6 million to renovate the athletic complex and spending an additional $6 million to add the wellness facility.
At the opening of the meeting, Andrew Frederick and Ken Snyder both asked the board to consider tabling the motions until January.
“Delaying these votes until at least January would not impact the ability to break ground,” Frederick told the board.
He said the decision to move forward with the project should be made by the next board, rather than by a board comprised of some members about to leave office.
“I am not advocating for or against the project,” Snyder said, adding that he would like to hear more details on the proposals. “I think there is a veil of uncertainty about the finances of the project.”
Edinger said it was the right time to move forward with the vote.
“This board, for over a year, has been working on this project, on the financials,” he said. “They are just as anxious for the work they have done.”
Following the meeting, Superintendent Dr. Cathy Keegan explained how the board pared down the athletic complex renovation project from the $7.8 million that was estimated at the October board meeting.
She also explained steps taken to reduce the price of the addition, which in October was estimated at $8.2 million for a 24,000-square-foot structure.
Keegan said soft costs and contingencies for the projects have been reduced by 10%.
In addition, the estimated cost of the concession stand and ticket booths for the athletic complex has been reduced from $1.5 million to $400,000.
“The initial (proposed) building was block and brick,” Keegan said, of the concession stand. “We’re now looking at a wooden structure.”
The facility is proposed to include a turf field, synthetic track and new bleachers.
She noted that the building expansion project includes renovating the existing high school locker rooms to become the new wrestling room. The expansion will include new locker rooms and a weight room. A proposed indoor turf room has been dropped from the project.
Keegan said ground should be broken on the athletic complex renovation project in the spring, with the work possibly being completed by the fall. The expansion is expected to take about two years to complete.
The board in August approved moving forward with a $10 million renovation project at Baugher Elementary School.
The board in July approved borrowing $9.9 million, to be used for renovation projects in the district. The district secured a 2.7 percent interest rate for the borrowing, which will be paid back through 2047.
ACF plans to shutter Milton facility
MILTON — Milton Borough Council President Jason Budman described ACF President and CEO Michael Farmakis as being “matter of fact” when discussing the permanent layoff of nearly 150 employees of its Milton facility.
Mayor Ed Nelson reported during the Wednesday, Nov. 16, council meeting that he received a Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act (WARN) letter from ACF President and CEO Michael Farmakis.
In the letter, Nelson said it was stated that approximately 148 workers at the Milton facility will be permanently laid off.
Budman said he was contacted by United Steelworkers union leadership who expressed concern that the notification lacked adequate details explaining the reasons for the layoffs.
With that in mind, he subsequently spoke to Farmakis via phone.
“I wanted to know if he would be open to sitting down for a discussion with myself, the mayor and borough officials to discuss the closing of the plant, the reasons for the closing, events leading up to the closing and what we, as a community, may be able to do to help,” Budman said. “He did not really see a need for a meeting.”
Budman said Farmakis listed economic challenges as a driving factor behind the decision, most notably a lack of orders for new railcars to be manufactured.
“I responded to Mr. Farmakis that the perception in the community is that ACF has been turning away orders,” Budman said. “Mr. Farmakis responded that the orders that have been turned away were not significant enough to impact the decision to close the plant.”
Budman also stated that Farmakis listed the cost of operating the vast Milton facility as a driving factor in the decision to lay off the employees.
The company’s board of directors has not given Farmakis any direction on the long-term plans for the plant, according to Budman.
“He was very matter-of-fact about all the questions I asked him,” Budman said, of Farmakis. “He didn’t seem as though he was interested in any kind of meeting. He believes they have been very forthright in their reasoning as to why they chose to close this plant.”
Farmakis also told Budman that he did not receive a message from the Governor’s Action Team or he would have returned the call, according to Budman.
“Mr. Farmakis also indicated that there is nothing that the Governor’s Action Team could do or offer that would change this decision as it is truly related to economic business challenges,” Budman said. “I thanked Mr. Farmakis for his time and confirmed with him that I could reach out to him with any further questions, which he agreed to.”
Budman said representatives from the steelworkers union are concerned about their health insurance and retirement plans. He was also told by union representatives that the plant must be vacated by Dec. 31.
“One of the (union) concerns is, typically when they’ve had layoffs in the past, there has beeen one or two or three employees who have stayed on board to maintain the plant,” Budman said. “(The union) doesn’t know if this Dec. 31 drop-dead date means that kind of people... There are safety concerns for the community.”
Man shot in Milton
MILTON — Twenty-four-year-old Derek Whitesel was hospitalized with a bullet lodged in his spine and other injuries after being shot Sunday afternoon, Nov. 10, in Milton.
The three suspects charged with attempted homicide and related counts in the case were: Ricky Waheed Pearson, 22, of 446 Race St., Sunbury; Deionte Oshay Sherrell, 23, of 2217 Peach St., Erie; and Antonio Carpenter, 24, of 528 Willow St., Highspire.
According to court documents filed by Milton Police Department Officers Jason Engleman and Todd Ulrich, the incident started to unfold at 3 p.m. when an unidentified witness said he and Whitesel were at an apartment in the 10 block of Broadway. Carpenter and Sherrell came to the apartment to retrieve a black North Face beanie hat the witness said he took from Carpenter the previous weekend.
The witness said he gave the hat to Carpenter, who started throwing punches. He and Sherrell were forced from the apartment by the witness and Whitesel.
The witness told police he and Whitesel later left the apartment via an exit on Long Alley. As they approached the 10 block of Elm Street, a black Audi pulled up to the two.
According to court documents, the witness reported fighting with Sherrill and Carpenter as they exited the car. As the witness ran away from the scene he heard four or five shots being fired and saw Whitesel falling to the ground.
The three suspects allegedly got into a car and fled from the scene.
As Ulrich and Engleman arrived on scene, they reported finding Whitesel with two bullet wounds to the leg and two to the torso area.
“Pressure was immediately applied to the wounds until EMS arrived on scene,” Engleman and Ulrich wrote, in court documents. “Police did speak with the victim briefly, who indicated that a Ricky was the individual who shot him.”
The officers also reported finding .40-caliber spent shell casings at the scene.
Whitesel was transported by ambulance to Geisinger Medical Center, Danville, where he had emergency surgery. According to court documents, he sustained severed arteries in his leg, a broken femur, a hole in the intestine and has a bullet lodged in his spine.
A short time after the shooting, Engleman and Ulrich said Pennsylvania State Police spotted a vehicle matching the description of the suspects’ traveling in the area of Water and Market streets, Lewisburg.
“The vehicle was observed turning onto the river bridge and accelerating in the wrong lane of travel,” court documents said. “PSP was able to pursue the vehicle and attempted to perform a traffic stop on the vehicle at the intersection with State Route 405.”
The vehicle then turned onto Route 405 southbound and traveled for about 1 mile until it pulled over. Police took Carpenter, Pearson and Sherrell into custody. Carpenter was allegedly found to have possible blood spattered on his white sneakers.
