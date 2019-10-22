Union County
Buffalo Valley Regional Police Department, Lewisburg Activity report
• Sunday: Traffic warning, 12:16 a.m., Stadium Boulevard and Dent Drive; foot patrol, 12:22 a.m., St. Catherine Street; disorderly gathering, 12:25 a.m., St. Catherine Street; disorderly gathering, 12:44 a.m., St. Louis Street; road hazard, 12:54 a.m., Westbranch Highway and Martin Street; suspicious, 1:40 a.m., Bel Air Drive; assist fire/EMS, 2:30 a.m., Market Street; ordinance violation, 10 a.m., St. Catherine Street; injury accident, 11:04 a.m., North Derr Drive at Buffalo Road; motorist assist, 11:45 a.m., North Fifth Street at Bison Alley; lock out, 12:58 p.m., Fairground Road, East Buffalo Township traffic warning, 4:57 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Beagle Club Road; traffic warning, 5:01 p.m., Westbranch Highway and Martin Street; assist police agency, 11:06 p.m., Westbranch Highway; damaged property, 11:38 p.m., North Fourth Street and Bison Alley.
• Saturday: Foot patrol, 12:19 a.m., St. Catherine Street; underage drinking, 1:13 a.m., South Sixth Street; traffic stop, 1:18 a.m., North Derr Drive; disturbance, 1:54 a.m., St. Louis Street; assist public, 1:57 a.m., Market Street; motorist lockout, 7:50 a.m., North Derr Drive; trespassing, 11:01 a.m., Smoketown Road; traffic stop, 11:12 a.m., North Fourth Street at Buffalo Road; traffic stop, 2:11 p.m., St. Catherine and South Sixth streets; welfare check, 6:04 p.m., Harrison Avenue; traffic warning, 10:18 p.m., South Derr Drive and Market Street; suspicious vehicle, 11:40 p.m., Hufnagle Boulevard; traffic arrest, 11:44 p.m., North Derr Drive and Buffalo Road; traffic stop, 11:49 p.m., Westbranch Highway, East Buffalo Township.
• Friday: Disturbance, 12:37 a.m., South Fourth Street; traffic warning, 7:38 a.m., West Market Street; theft, 8:14 a.m., North Fourth Street; parking complaint, 8:43 a.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 8:50 a.m., Smoketown Road at Brown Avenue; traffic warning, 9:01 a.m., Stein Lane and Brown Avenue; motorist assist, 11:49 a.m., Westbranch Highway at Smoketown Road; traffic warning, 12:20 p.m., Stein Lane and Brown Avenue; wanted person, 12:32 p.m., Industrial Boulevard, East Buffalo Township; traffic warning, 12:33 p.m., Stein Lane and Brown Avenue; traffic stop, 12:46 p.m., Stein Lane and Brown Avenue; traffic arrest, 1:33 p.m., St. John and North Second streets; traffic warning, 4:33 p.m., Stein Lane and Brown Avenue; traffic warning, 4:42 p.m., Stein Lane and Brown Avenue; traffic arrest, 4:51 p.m., Stein Lane and Brown Avenue; suspicious person, 7:40 p.m., Westbranch Highway; welfare check, 10:46 p.m., South 14th Street; traffic warning, 11:56 p.m., St. George and South Seventh streets.
Snyder County
State Police At Selinsgrove DUI
• 2:01 a.m. Sunday along Ferguson Road at Route 204, Jackson Township.
A 20-year-old Selinsgrove man, who was not named, was arrested for DUI following alleged traffic violations while operating a 2011 Volkswagen GTI, troopers noted. Charges are pending chemical testing.
Harassment
• 4:53 p.m. Saturday in Washington Township.
A 41-year-old Middleburg man allegedly pushed open a door causing it to strike a 48-year-old Middleburg woman in the arm.
Lycoming County
State Police At Montoursville DUI
• 2:28 a.m. Sept. 14 along East Third Street and Russell Avenue, Loyalsock Township.
Troopers stopped a 2006 Ford driven by Jeffrey Brown, 39, of Muncy, and determined Brown was under the influence of narcotics and alcohol. He was charged.
DUI
• 2:39 a.m. Sept. 7 along Grant Barto and Barto Hollow roads, Penn Township.
Troopers stopped a 2010 Lexus driven by Janelle Kapp, 42, of Benton, at which time Kapp was arrested and charged with DUI, it was noted.
Motorcycle crash (injury)
• 3:41 p.m. Friday along Lycoming Mall Drive, west of Confair Boulevard, Fairfield Township.
A 2002 Suzuki GZ250 driven by Elizabeth M. Shank, 37, of Williamsport, was traveling west when Shank fell from the seat and slid off the roadway, troopers reported. The motorcycle came to rest off the travel lanes. Shank was transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries. She was wearing a helmet. She will be cited with driving vehicle at safe speed.
2-vehicle crash (injuries)
• 7:07 p.m. Friday along North Main Street at School House Road, Clinton Township.
According to police, a 2004 Ford Escape driven by Bennitta A. Heck, 43, of Millerton, turned left and struck a 2005 Chrysler 300 driven by Samantha L. Costello, 28, of Jersey Shore. Heck and passengers Alexis L. Croft, 18, of Millerton, were transported by ambulance to UPMC Susquehanna, Williamsport, with suspected minor injuries. Both were belted. Costello and her three passengers, ages 1 to 10, were transported as well with suspected minor injuries. All were belted. Heck will be cited with vehicle entering or crossing roadway.
Vehicle vs. deer
• 7:16 a.m. Wednesday along Route 442, west of Confer Lane, Muncy Creek Township.
A 2014 Nissan Frontier was traveling west when it struck a deer in the roadway, troopers noted. No injuries were reported.
Corruption of minors
• 9 p.m. July 4 at 434 Waring Road, Washington Township.
An unnamed suspect allegedly provided a 13-year-old Hughesville girl with alcohol at a party. The suspect was not named and described only as a 31-year-old man.
Northumberland County
District Judge Michael Diehl, Milton Preliminary hearings
Preliminary hearings
• Jacob Beaver, 21, of Milton, had charges of harassment by communication and harassment withdrawn.
• Richard Derr, of Montandon, entered a guilty plea to charges of unsworn falsification, tampering with evidence and false reports.
• Amanda Ashleman, 30, of Muncy, entered a guilty plea to charges of prohibited acts, resisting arrest and driving while operating privilege is suspended or revoked.
• Terrance Biccum, 52, of Milton, entered a guilty plea to charges of theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property.
• Holly Funk, 51, of Trout Run, waived her right to a preliminary hearing on charges of access device fraud, theft and bad checks.
• Colton Murray, 26, of Montandon, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of driving under the influence (two counts) and flashing signals.
• Nicholas Lose, 26, of Watsontown, waived his right to a preliminary hearing on charges of criminal trespass, no overnight accommodations, theft by unlawful taking or disposition and receiving stolen property.
Courthouse Deed transfers
• Northumberland County Sheriff, Donna Renn, Michelle Seltner and David A. Barr deceased to Reverse Mortgage Funding LLC, property in Mount Carmel, $1,549.54.
• Elmer W. George estate and John Gross executor to Ronald Moser and Debra Moser, property in Mount Carmel, $13,039.
• James W. McDowall and Roseann McDowall to Tabitha M. McClure, property in Mount Carmel, $1,000.
• Kathryn M. Lyter by agent and Jay W. Lyter agent to Dayna M. Maryott and David E. McCarty, property in Northumberland, $1.
• Joseph R. Boyle, James P. Boyle and Ricki M. Boyle to Eric A. Kline and Kelsey R. Kline, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• James R. Herman estate and John L. Herman administrator to Daniel Beachy and Salina J. Beachy, property in Sunbury, $20,000.
• Mark P. Blasius and Michele M. Blasius to Mark P. Blasius, property in Upper Augusta Township, $1.
• Barbara J. Bennett estate, Christien A. Heidel executor and Terry Latsha executor to Ryan P. Grimm and Rachel M. Grimm, property in Point Township, $95,000.
• Gregory Lee Roush and Kathleen Susan Roush to Gregory L. and Kathleen S. Roush Family Protection Trust and Jared L. Roush trustee, property in Point Township, $1.
• Robert S. Bechtel and June M. McIntyre to Robert S. bechtel and June M. McIntyre, property in Mount Carmel Township, $1.
• Allen O. Hoffman and Drusilla E. Hoffman to Hoffman Family Irrevocable Trust and Amy E. Ross trustee, property in Point Township, $1.
• Jared Bainbridge and Stacy Shrawder to John Baran, property in Coal Township, $1,000.
• Richard Eltrignham to Kenia L. Pensyl, property in Coal Township, $175,000.
• George J. Zarick, Theresa M. Eckman and Theresa M. Zarick to George J. Zarick, property in Coal Township, $1.
• David Lopez-Rivera to Alda M. Espanda Jimenez, property in Mount Carmel, $3,500.
• Herman A. Beasley to Gary L. Heddings Jr. and Lynda L. Heddings, property in Riverside, $25,000.
• Kathy M. Brennan to Richard Eltringham, property in Coal Township, $120,000.
• Linda V. Slater and Scott Slater to Ryan A. Bourinski, property in Mount Carmel, $47,000.
• Brandon M. Klopp to Shawn C. Summers, property in Coal Township, $21,500.
• Daniel T. Jones to Restoration Ministries of Shamokin Inc., property in Coal Township, $90,000.
• Kyle Bennar and Tasha Troutman-Bennar to Carol J. Brown, property in Northumberland, $1.
