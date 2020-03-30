MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Area Middle School recently announced its selection for the P.R.I.D.E. Award for January.
Students are selected by their teachers on the criteria of (P.R.I.D.E) positive attitude, respect for others, regular attendance, being involved in at least one extra curricular activity, demonstrates honesty and integrity and enthusiasm for learning. The award is sponsored by the Millmont West Union Area Lions Club.
Laura Darrup is in the sixth grade. She has two sisters and two brothers, her parents are Chris and Angela Darrup. They live in Mifflinburg. Her favorite subjects in school are social studies and math. She enjoys Mathcount at school. Laura is in Keystone Junior Rodeo Association and an altar server at her church. Laura also enjoys training young horses, playing soccer and running. When Laura grows up she would like to be a neurosurgeon after spending some time in the military.
Ella Robatin is in the seventh grade. Her parents are Kevin and Michelle Robatin. Ella has one brother and lives in Mifflinburg. Her favorite subject is science. She is involved in soccer and cross country. Ella also likes to hang out with her friends, go shopping and watch Netflix. When Ella grows up she would like to be involved with sports medicine.
Cailynn Blannard is in eighth grade. She has one sister and lives in Mifflinburg. Her parents are Paul and Nicole Blannard. Cailynn’s favorite subject in school is FLA. She also enjoys playing soccer and cross country and participating in National Junior Honor Society. Cailynn is involved in Kelsey‘s Dream, Cancer Survivors and attends the Buffalo Valley Church in Brethren. She also likes to cook, watch Netflix, go shopping and hang out with her friends. When Cailynn grows up she would like to be a physicians assistant or a physical therapist.
