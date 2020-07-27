MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg Bancorp Inc., parent company of Mifflinburg Bank and Trust Co., recently released its unaudited financial results for the second quarter of 2020.
Net income for the quarter which ended June 30 was $1.4 milli on, compared to $1.3 million for the same period in 2019. Net income for the six months ending June 30 was $2.698 million, compared to $2.571 million for the same period in 2019.
The return on average assets and return on average equity were 1.15% and 10.68% for the six months ending June 30, as compared to 1.16% and 11.16% for the same period of 2019.
Total assets amounted to $499.4 million at June 30, as compared to $445.3 million at June 30, 2019, an increase of $54.1 million. Net loans, not held for sale, increased by $20.3 million from June 30, 2019 to June 30 of this year.
The bank noted the increase in loans was primarily the result of Payment Protection Program (PPP) loans made in the second quarter. In addition, cash and due from banks increased $25 million from June 30, 2019, to June 30 of this year due to an increase in customer deposits.
Total deposits increased $50 million from June 30, 2019, to June 30 as result of PPP loans made to customers and government stimulus received by customers as result of the COVID-19 pandemic. When compared to June 30, 2019, stockholder equity, excluding accumulated other comprehensive income, increased $2.8 million to $49.3 million.
The current level of stockholder equity equated to a book value per share of $27.40 on June 30, as compared with $25.30 as of June 30, 2019. Cash dividends of 62-cents per share were paid to stockholders, as compared to 50-cents for the same 2019 period.
