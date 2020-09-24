NEW YORK (AP) — Randy Arozarena homered twice and the Tampa Bay Rays clinched their first AL East title in 10 years Wednesday night with an 8-5 victory over the New York Mets.
Joey Wendle and Brandon Lowe also went deep to help Tyler Glasnow (5-1) win his fifth straight decision. Tampa Bay will be home at quirky Tropicana Field for a best-of-three first-round playoff series beginning next Tuesday.
It is the third division crown for the thrifty Rays, who also won the AL East in 2008 and 2010. Their inaugural season was 1998.
After missing a chance to clinch Tuesday, the Rays went into Wednesday again needing just a win or a New York Yankees loss against Toronto to lock up the division championship.
The Rays (37-20) broke a 2-all tie in the sixth on Arozarena’s two-run homer off Michael Wacha (1-4) and pulled away.
Phillies 12
Nationals 3
WASHINGTON (AP) — Given a chance to DH so he could ease the burden on his bothersome back, Bryce Harper homered twice against his former team, helping Philadelphia beat Washington and eliminate the 2019 World Series champions from the playoff race.
The loss ended Washington’s modest — albeit season-best — four-game winning streak and left its record at 23-33. The Nationals were knocked out of postseason contention hours later when San Francisco beat Colorado.
The Phillies are 28-29 and third in the NL East, right in the thick of the chase for an NL playoff berth.
Harper, who left the nation’s capital for a $330 million contract with the team up I-95 before last season, connected off Erick Fedde (2-4) twice to reach 13 homers for the year. Harper was walked intentionally in his other three plate appearances.
Zach Eflin (4-2) gave up three runs in eight-plus innings.
Philadelphia went up 12-1 by tacking on three in the eighth, including Andrew McCutchen’s solo homer, and another six in the ninth on three-run shots by Didi Gregorius and Andrew Knapp.
Blue Jays 14
Yankees 1
BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Catcher Gary Sánchez made two of the Yankees’ season-high four errors and Toronto damaged New York hopes in its race for home-field advantage in the first round of the playoffs.
Danny Jansen homered twice, once off No. 3 catcher Erik Kratz in the eighth, as the Blue Jays reduced their magic number to one for clinching a wild-card berth and their first postseason appearance since 2016.
A.J. Cole (3-0) got the win and Ross Stripling pitched four innings for his first save since 2017.
Masahiro Tanaka (3-3) allowed five runs — three earned — and eight hits in four innings.
PIRATES 2, CUBS 1
PITTSBURGH (AP) — Adam Frazier and Ke’Bryan Hayes led off the bottom of the first inning with back-to-back homers off Kyle Hendricks, sending Pittsburgh past Chicago.
The Cubs clinched their fifth postseason spot in six years on Tuesday night and maintain a fairly healthy lead in the NL Central with four days left in the regular season. But they’ve scored just nine runs total while dropping four of their last five games.
Hendricks (6-5) allowed seven hits in 7 2/3 innings.
Trevor Williams (2-8) gave up Anthony Rizzo’s 11th home run in the first but little else. Richard Rodriguez worked the ninth for his fourth save.
MARINERS 3, ASTROS 2
SEATTLE (AP) — Nick Margevicius tossed six shutout innings, Ty France drove in a pair of runs and Seattle kept its slim postseason hopes alive.
The Mariners closed out the home portion of their schedule taking two of three from the Astros and enter the final weekend three back of Houston with four games to play for second place in the AL West. Seattle closes with four games at Oakland, while the Astros go to Texas for four games.
Zack Greinke (3-3) allowed eight hits in 4 2/3 innings and lost his third straight decision.
Margevicius (2-3) got the win and Yoshihisa Hirano held on for his fourth save.
