Man dies in fireworks accident in Scranton
SCRANTON (AP) — Authorities say a man was killed in a fireworks accident in northeastern Pennsylvania over the weekend.
The Lackawanna County coroner said 31-year-old Corey Buckley died in an explosion shortly before 2 p.m. Saturday in Scranton.
Coroner Tim Rowland said Buckley was killed instantly when the commercial-grade firework he was attempting to deploy exploded.
Scranton police are investigating.
Mayor Paige Gebhardt Cognetti called it “a horrific tragedy” and expressed condolences for the victim’s family and friends.
The death occurred a day after officials cited fireworks as a growing problem after state law in 2017 made more fireworks legal.
The police chief said fireworks aren’t supposed to be set off within 150 feet of an occupied structure, making their use illegal in many of the city’s neighborhoods. A city ordinance also prohibits fireworks on public sidewalks and streets and in city parks.
Police: Officer punched during arrest at attempted break-in
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Police say an officer was taken for treatment after he was punched in the face during an arrest of a man reported trying to break into a south Philadelphia home.
Police said a 17 year old returning to his home at about 11 p.m. Saturday reported a man pacing and screaming nearby, and after he ran inside the man started banging on the front door and cracked the glass.
Police said the 32-year-old man threatened and attacked a responding officer, punching him in the face, and the officer used a stun device twice. Other officers arrived and helped subdue the defendant, who police said “was actively resisting arrest.”
The officer was taken to Jefferson Hospital for shortness of breath, and the defendant was taken to Methodist Hospital for evaluation of the stun device strikes.
