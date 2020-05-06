Parents concerned about future of remote schooling {child_byline}BY MATT FARRAND The Standard-Journal {/child_byline} MIFFLINBURG — Two Mifflinburg Area School District parents addressed the school board Tuesday night. Dr. Suzanne Greb was concerned that her two students in the high school were not getting enough work assigned in the time since remote learning options began. “I’m hoping that given the real possibility that next years school year will start remotely online, that Mifflinburg will be proactive and be able to provide a more structured curriculum for our students,” Greb said. Dustin Manotti, of Mifflinburg, similarly said there was a lack of communication. “Is there an actual direction for the school year?” Manotti asked. “Will we know that before the beginning of the summer? Is there going to be a planned curriculum?” Superintendent Dan Lichtel replied in his report to the board that planned instruction was in the works rather the enrichment and review activities in place now. The transition would be deliberate in order that all students will have access to learning materials and are making progress. “We know that we have students that are learning their school materials in a variety of different ways,” Lichtel said. “Some are able to access things digitally while others are working with paper packets we are supplying for them.” Litchel said the Continuity of Education Plan on the district website was being updated to provide more planned instruction. However, a forecast on how school would be held in the fall was premature. Lichtel said information was not yet available from the state, though he had heard a number of ideas floated. He suspected firmer ideas would not likely be presented before June or July. Dennis Keiser, board president, had heard optimistic reports from Harrisburg that a normal schedule could resume in the fall. The parents who spoke were among more than 40 people who joined the meeting online. The idea was floated to stream all meetings via Facebook Live in the future in view of the attendance at the online meeting. It will be discussed at a future board meeting. {child_tagline} Staff writer Matt Farrand can be reached at 570-742-9671 and via email at matt@standard-journal.com. {/child_tagline}
